Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Lists Flat At Rs 215

Shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Ltd. witnessed a muted opening at Rs 215 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and on BSE against the IPO price of Rs 215.

The Rs 270.20 crore IPO was subscribed 2.25 times on its final day, led by non-institutional investors (5.18 times). The retail basket was subscribed 1.66 times, whereas QIB portion was subscribed 1.06 times.