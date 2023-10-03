Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Lists Flat At Rs 215
The company's shares listed at Rs 215 apiece on NSE and BSE, unchanged from the IPO price of Rs 215 apiece.
The Rs 270.20 crore IPO was subscribed 2.25 times on its final day, led by non-institutional investors (5.18 times). The retail basket was subscribed 1.66 times, whereas QIB portion was subscribed 1.06 times.
Business
The company, also known as Vaibhav Jewellers, is a regional jewellery brand in South India. Incorporated in 2003, the company offers a range of gold, silver, and diamond jewellery along with precious gemstones.
The company has a presence in the micromarkets of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and conducts business via their website and their 13 showrooms, inclusive of two franchisees, spread across eight towns and two cities. The company had a 4% market share of the overall Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jewellery markets and a 10% market share of the organised market in these two states in FY23, according to a Technopak Report.