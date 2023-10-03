BQPrimeIPOsManoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Lists Flat At Rs 215
ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Lists Flat At Rs 215

The company's shares listed at Rs 215 apiece on NSE and BSE, unchanged from the IPO price of Rs 215 apiece.

03 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Company Website</p></div>
Source: Company Website

Shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Ltd. witnessed a muted opening at Rs 215 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and on BSE against the IPO price of Rs 215.

The Rs 270.20 crore IPO was subscribed 2.25 times on its final day, led by non-institutional investors (5.18 times). The retail basket was subscribed 1.66 times, whereas QIB portion was subscribed 1.06 times.

Business

The company, also known as Vaibhav Jewellers, is a regional jewellery brand in South India. Incorporated in 2003, the company offers a range of gold, silver, and diamond jewellery along with precious gemstones.

The company has a presence in the micromarkets of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and conducts business via their website and their 13 showrooms, inclusive of two franchisees, spread across eight towns and two cities. The company had a 4% market share of the overall Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jewellery markets and a 10% market share of the organised market in these two states in FY23, according to a Technopak Report.

ALSO READ

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More

IPO Adda | All You Need To Know About Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers' IPO

ALSO READ

UPI Transactions Cross 10 Billion Mark For Second Month In September

Opinion
UPI Transactions Cross 10 Billion Mark For Second Month In September
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT