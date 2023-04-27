Mankind Pharma IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 3: Live Updates

Mankind Pharma Ltd.'s initial public offering that opened on April 25 was fully subscribed, as of 10.54 am on day three.

The bidding was led by qualified institutional buyers. The offer closes on April 27. It was subscribed 14% on the first day and 87% on the second day.

The IPO of the Delhi-based pharmaceutical and healthcare products maker includes an offer for the sale of around 4 crore shares, according to its red herring prospectus filed with market regulator SEBI.

Mankind Pharma is looking at a market value of Rs 43,264 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 1,026–1,080 apiece.