Mamaearth Shares Debut At Nearly 2% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd.—the parent of FMCG brands like Mamaearth—debuted at Rs 330 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of 1.85% over its IPO price of Rs 324 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted flat at Rs 324 apiece.

Honasa Consumer was subscribed to 7.61 times on its final day, led by institutional investors (11.50 times), a portion reserved for employees (4.87 times), non-institutional investors (4.02 times), and retail investors (1.35 times). The IPO was subscribed 12% on day 1 and 70% on day 2.