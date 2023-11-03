Mamaearth IPO (Honasa Consumer Limited) Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details

Mamaearth's initial public offering (IPO) has garnered significant investor interest, with the subscription closing at a robust 7.61 times the offered shares. The IPO, which consisted of both fresh issuance and an offer for sale, opened for subscription on October 31, 2023, and closed on November 2, 2023.

This skincare and beauty brand's IPO was met with strong demand, particularly from institutional investors, who subscribed at a rate of 11.50 times the shares allocated to them. Non-institutional and retail investors also showed considerable interest, subscribing 4.02 times and 1.35 times, respectively. Additionally, shareholders in the reservation portion secured a subscription rate of 4.87 times.