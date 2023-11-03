Mamaearth IPO (Honasa Consumer Limited) Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details

BQPrimeIPOsMamaearth IPO (Honasa Consumer Limited) Allotment: Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details
The IPO has been subscribed 7.61 times as of 5:12 p.m. on Thursday.

03 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST
BQPrime
Source: mamaearth.in

Mamaearth's initial public offering (IPO) has garnered significant investor interest, with the subscription closing at a robust 7.61 times the offered shares. The IPO, which consisted of both fresh issuance and an offer for sale, opened for subscription on October 31, 2023, and closed on November 2, 2023.

This skincare and beauty brand's IPO was met with strong demand, particularly from institutional investors, who subscribed at a rate of 11.50 times the shares allocated to them. Non-institutional and retail investors also showed considerable interest, subscribing 4.02 times and 1.35 times, respectively. Additionally, shareholders in the reservation portion secured a subscription rate of 4.87 times.

Mamaearth IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares for Mamaearth IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, November 7

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.

Mamaearth IPO Lisiting Date

Honasa Consumer Limited (Mamaearth IPO) is set to list on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) with a tentative listing date scheduled for Friday, November 10.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.

Where To Check Mamaearth IPO Allotment Status

Investors can check the allotment status of Mamaearth IPO on the official website of the registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited and on the official website of BSE.

Mamaearth IPO Subscription Status

Subscription Day 3:

  • Total Subscription: 7.61 times

  • Institutional investors: 11.50 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 4.02 times

  • Retail investors: 1.35 times

  • Reservation portion shareholders: 4.87 times

Subscription Day 2:

  • Total Subscription: 0.70 times, or 70%

  • Institutional investors: 1.02 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.09 times or 9%

  • Retail investors: 0.62 times or 62%

  • Reservation portion shareholders: 3.19 times

Subscription Day 1:

  • Total Subscription: 0.12 times, or 12%

  • Institutional investors: 0.10 times or 10%

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.03 times or 3%

  • Retail investors: 0.34 times or 34%

  • Reservation portion shareholders: 1.97 times or 97%

Mamaearth IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Tuesday, October 31

  • IPO Close Date: Thursday, November 2

  • Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, November 7 

  • Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, November 8

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, November 9

Mamaearth IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: 53,098,811 shares (aggregating up to Rs 1,701.00 Cr)

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fresh Issue Size: Rs 365 crore

  • Offer for sale size: 41,248,162 shares of Rs 10

  • Shares for offer for sale: 41,248,162 shares

  • Price band: Rs 308 to Rs 324 per share

  • Lot size: 46 Shares

IPO Adda |Watch Full Interview With Management Here:

