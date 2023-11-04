Mamaearth IPO (Honasa Consumer) Allotment Finalised: How To Check Allotment Status
Here's everything you need to know about the allotment of the recently concluded Mamaearth IPO
Mamaearth, a company that sells skincare and beauty products, recently offered its shares to the public for the first time. The offering began on October 31, 2023, and ended on November 2, 2023.
The IPO was subscribed 7.61 times on final day of its subscription. As per the latest update, the allotment of shares for Honasa Consumer Limited have now been finalised. Investors can now find out if they have been allotted the shares issued.
Where To Check Mamaearth IPO Allotment Status?
Investors can check the allotment status of Mamaearth IPO on the official website of the registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited, and on the official website of BSE.
How To Check Mamaearth IPO Allotment Status On KFINTech
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Honasa Consumer Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Mamaearth IPO Allotment Status On BSE?
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "Honasa Consumer Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Mamaearth IPO Listing Date
Honasa Consumer Limited (Mamaearth IPO) is set to list on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) with a tentative listing date scheduled for Friday, November 10.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Mamaearth IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, October 31
IPO Close Date: Thursday, November 2
Basis of Allotment: Saturday, November 4 (finalised)
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, November 8
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, November 9
Mamaearth IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 53,098,811 shares (aggregating up to Rs 1,701.00 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: Rs 365 crore
Offer for sale size: 41,248,162 shares of Rs 10
Shares for offer for sale: 41,248,162 shares
Price band: Rs 308 to Rs 324 per share
Lot size: 46 Shares