Mamaearth IPO (Honasa Consumer) Allotment Finalised: How To Check Allotment Status

Mamaearth, a company that sells skincare and beauty products, recently offered its shares to the public for the first time. The offering began on October 31, 2023, and ended on November 2, 2023.

The IPO was subscribed 7.61 times on final day of its subscription. As per the latest update, the allotment of shares for Honasa Consumer Limited have now been finalised. Investors can now find out if they have been allotted the shares issued.