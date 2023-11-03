Maitreya Medicare IPO Allotment Finalised: Where And How To Check Allotment Status
The IPO was subscribed 446.79 times on its final day of subscription.
The Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO, which was open for subscription from October 27 to November 1, has now concluded. This IPO raised Rs 14.89 crores through a fresh issue of 18.16 lakh shares. The IPO price band was set between Rs 78 to Rs 82 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 131,200 for retail investors and Rs 262,400 for HNI investors.
Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO was subscribed 446.79 times on its final day of subscription. The public issue was subscribed 509.40 times in the retail category, 85.41 times in QIB, and 744.03 times in the NII category by November 1, 2023 7:03 pm.
The allotment of shares for the Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO has now been finalised, investors can check the allotment status as per the details shared below.
Where To Check Maitreya Medicare IPO Allotment Status
Investors can check if they've been allotted shares of the Maitreya Medicare IPO by visiting the Link Intime website.
How To Check Maitreya Medicare IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime?
Visit the Link Intime website at https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Maitreya Medicare Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Maitreya Medicare IPO Listing Date
The shares of Maitreya Medicare Limited are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, November 9.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Maitreya Medicare IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: October 27
IPO Close Date: November 1
Basis of Allotment: November 6
Initiation of Refunds: November 7
Credit of Shares to Demat: November 8
Listing Date: November 9
Maitreya Medicare IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: Rs 14.89 Crores
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: 18.16 lakh shares
Shares for Fresh Issue: 1,816,000 shares
Price Band: Rs 78 to Rs 82 per share
Lot Size: 1600 Shares
About Maitreya Medicare Limited
Maitreya Medicare Limited, established in 2019, is a multi-specialty hospital located in Surat, Gujarat. The hospital is dedicated to providing integrated healthcare services across various medical specialities, including Cardiology, Urology, Laparoscopic Surgery, Oncology, Neurosurgery, Spine Surgery, Neurology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecology, and more.
As of 2023, the hospital boasts a 125-bed capacity and is led by Dr Narendra Singh Tanwar, the founder, Promoter, CFO, and Managing Director of the hospital, Dr Pranav Rohitbhai Thaker, Promoter and whole-time Director, and Vimal Patel, Promoter and Whole-Time Director.