Maitreya Medicare IPO Allotment Finalised: Where And How To Check Allotment Status

The Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO, which was open for subscription from October 27 to November 1, has now concluded. This IPO raised Rs 14.89 crores through a fresh issue of 18.16 lakh shares. The IPO price band was set between Rs 78 to Rs 82 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 131,200 for retail investors and Rs 262,400 for HNI investors.

Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO was subscribed 446.79 times on its final day of subscription. The public issue was subscribed 509.40 times in the retail category, 85.41 times in QIB, and 744.03 times in the NII category by November 1, 2023 7:03 pm.

The allotment of shares for the Maitreya Medicare Limited IPO has now been finalised, investors can check the allotment status as per the details shared below.