Madhusudan Masala Limited IPO Listing Date, Allotment Status And All You Need To Know
Here's everything you need to know about the recently concluded Madhusudan Masala Limited IPO.
Madhusudan Masala launched its initial public offering on September 18. The spice manufacturing company plans to raise up to Rs 23.80 crore via a fresh issue. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 34 lakh shares.
The price band for the offer, which closed on September 21 was Rs 66-70 per share. Madhusudan Masala IPO was subscribed 444.27 times.
The public issue subscribed 592.73 times in the retail category, 86.91 times in QIB, and 574.08 times in the NII category by September 21, as per media reports.
Madhusudan Masala Limited IPO Allotment Date
As per multiple media reports, the allotment of Madhusudan Masala IPO took place on September 23.
Madhusudan Masala Limited IPO Listing Date:
Madhusudan Masala Limited IPO is set to list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, October 3.
How To Check The Allotment Status Of Madhusudan Masala IPO On Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the KFINTECH website at this link: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
On the website, you will see several links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status. Click on any of these links.
From the drop-down list, choose "Madhusudan Masala Limited."
Next, select one of the three options provided: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or DPID (Depository Participant ID).
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Submit" button.
You will then be able to view your allotment details on the screen.
You can also choose to download or print the allotment status for your records.
Madhusudan Masala IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: September 18
IPO Close Date: September 21
Basis of Allotment: September 23
Initiation of Refunds: By September 27
Credit of Shares to Demat: By September 29
Listing Date: October 3
Madhusudan Masala IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 23.80 crore.
Fresh issue shares: 34,00,000 shares
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Price band: Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share
Lot size: 2000 Shares
Listing: NSE SME
About Madhusudan Masala
As per the information on its website, the company manufactures more than 32 types of spices and other food products like Papad, Tea and Soya products under brand names 'Double Hathi' and 'Maharaja' in different type of packing sizes of more than 276 SKUs. The company is based in Gujarat.