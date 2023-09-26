Madhusudan Masala Limited IPO Listing Date, Allotment Status And All You Need To Know

BQPrimeIPOsMadhusudan Masala Limited IPO Listing Date, Allotment Status And All You Need To Know
Here's everything you need to know about the recently concluded Madhusudan Masala Limited IPO.

26 Sep 2023, 9:30 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Company Website</p></div>
Image Source: Company Website

Madhusudan Masala launched its initial public offering on September 18. The spice manufacturing company plans to raise up to Rs 23.80 crore via a fresh issue. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 34 lakh shares.

The price band for the offer, which closed on September 21 was Rs 66-70 per share. Madhusudan Masala IPO was subscribed 444.27 times.

The public issue subscribed 592.73 times in the retail category, 86.91 times in QIB, and 574.08 times in the NII category by September 21, as per media reports.

Madhusudan Masala Limited IPO Allotment Date

As per multiple media reports, the allotment of Madhusudan Masala IPO took place on September 23.

Madhusudan Masala Limited IPO Listing Date:

Madhusudan Masala Limited IPO is set to list on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, October 3.

How To Check The Allotment Status Of Madhusudan Masala IPO On Kfin Technologies Limited

  • Visit the KFINTECH website at this link: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

  • On the website, you will see several links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status. Click on any of these links.

  • From the drop-down list, choose "Madhusudan Masala Limited."

  • Next, select one of the three options provided: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

  • Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or DPID (Depository Participant ID).

  • Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.

  • Finally, click the "Submit" button.

  • You will then be able to view your allotment details on the screen.

  • You can also choose to download or print the allotment status for your records.

Madhusudan Masala IPO Timeline

  • IPO Open Date: September 18

  • IPO Close Date: September 21

  • Basis of Allotment: September 23

  • Initiation of Refunds: By September 27

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: By September 29

  • Listing Date: October 3

Madhusudan Masala IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 23.80 crore.

  • Fresh issue shares: 34,00,000 shares

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Price band: Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share

  • Lot size: 2000 Shares

  • Listing: NSE SME

About Madhusudan Masala

As per the information on its website, the company manufactures more than 32 types of spices and other food products like Papad, Tea and Soya products under brand names 'Double Hathi' and 'Maharaja' in different type of packing sizes of more than 276 SKUs. The company is based in Gujarat.

