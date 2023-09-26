Madhusudan Masala Limited IPO Listing Date, Allotment Status And All You Need To Know

Madhusudan Masala launched its initial public offering on September 18. The spice manufacturing company plans to raise up to Rs 23.80 crore via a fresh issue. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 34 lakh shares.

The price band for the offer, which closed on September 21 was Rs 66-70 per share. Madhusudan Masala IPO was subscribed 444.27 times.

The public issue subscribed 592.73 times in the retail category, 86.91 times in QIB, and 574.08 times in the NII category by September 21, as per media reports.