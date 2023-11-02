KK Shah Hospitals IPO Allotment Finalised: Where & How To Check Allotment Status
KK Shah Hospitals Limited, formerly Jeevan Parv Healthcare recently concluded its IPO on October 31. The IPO, with a fixed price of Rs 45 per share, aimed to raise Rs 8.78 crores through the issuance of 19.5 lakh fresh shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment was Rs 135,000, requiring a minimum lot size of 3000 shares. High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) needed to invest Rs 270,000 for 2 lots (6,000 shares).
KK Shah Hospitals IPO was subscribed 13.58 times. The public issue was subscribed 9.41 times in the retail category, 17.75 times in the Other category by October 31, 2023.
KK Shah Hospitals IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares of the KK Shah Hospitals IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, November 3. As per the latest update the allotment has now been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
KK Shah Hospitals IPO Listing Date
KK Shah Hospitals Limited is expected to be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, November 8.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check KK Shah Hospitals IPO allotment status
You can check the allotment status of KK Shah Hospitals IPO on the official website of the registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, or on the official BSE website.
How to check KK Shah Hospitals IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "KK Shah Hospitals Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check KK Shah Hospitals IPO allotment status on BSE website
Visit the BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select 'Equity' in the issue type.
Choose 'KK Shah Hospitals Limited' in the Issue Name.
Enter either the Application Number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification by clicking on 'I'm not a robot.'
Click on the 'Search' button to view your IPO allotment status.
KK Shah Hospitals IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: October 27
IPO Close Date: October 31
Basis of Allotment: Friday, November 3
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, November 6
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, November 7
Listing Date: Wednesday, November 8
KK Shah Hospitals IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 8.78 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 1,950,000 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 1,950,000 shares
Price per share: Rs 45
Lot size: 3000 Shares
About KK Shah Hospitals Limited
KK Shah Hospitals Limited, formerly Jeevan Parv Healthcare Limited, is a healthcare provider in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Established in 2022, it operates a hospital with over 26 beds, offering in-patient and out-patient services. Dr. Kirti Kumar Shah, a promoter, started a clinic in 1976 and a nursing home in 1991, and in December 2022, KK Shah Hospitals acquired M/s Shah Hospital.
The hospital maintains a 27.67% bed occupancy rate and is NABH Accredited. In January 2023, it partnered with M/s. Life Care Diet Service to provide food services.