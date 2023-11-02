KK Shah Hospitals IPO Allotment Finalised: Where & How To Check Allotment Status

KK Shah Hospitals Limited, formerly Jeevan Parv Healthcare recently concluded its IPO on October 31. The IPO, with a fixed price of Rs 45 per share, aimed to raise Rs 8.78 crores through the issuance of 19.5 lakh fresh shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment was Rs 135,000, requiring a minimum lot size of 3000 shares. High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) needed to invest Rs 270,000 for 2 lots (6,000 shares).

KK Shah Hospitals IPO was subscribed 13.58 times. The public issue was subscribed 9.41 times in the retail category, 17.75 times in the Other category by October 31, 2023.