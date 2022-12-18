KFin Technologies IPO: All You Need To Know

The company is a technology-driven financial services platform, providing comprehensive services and solutions to the Indian capital markets ecosystem, including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India.

It also provides several investor solutions, including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Hong Kong.

It is the largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on the number of AMC clients serviced. It provides services to 24 out of 41 AMCs in India, as on Sept. 30, 2022, representing 59% of market share based on the number of AMC clients.

It also services the mutual fund through Hexagram, a company it recently bought. Hexagram does fund accounting for six AMCs in India, three of which are already clients.

It is the only investor and issuer solutions provider in India that offers services to asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds, wealth managers, and pension funds, as well as corporate issuers in India, besides servicing overseas clients in South East Asia and Hong Kong. It services 18 AMCs in Malaysia out of 60 AMCs.

It services 301 funds of 192 asset managers in India as on Sept. 30, 2022, representing 30% market share based on the number of AIFs being serviced. It is also one of the three operating central recordkeeping agencies, or CRAs, for the National Pension System.

It derives nearly 65% of its revenues from the domestic mutual fund business, where it earns fees on the basis of average assets under management. The blended fees for this business stood at 4 basis points. In contrast, other businesses have fixed fees.