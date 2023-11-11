Kalyani Cast Tech IPO Allotment: Where And How To Check Allotment Status?
All you need to know about the Kalyani Cast Tech IPO
The Kalyani Cast Tech Initial Public Offering (IPO) recently concluded its subscription period on November 10. The IPO, with a price band of Rs137 to Rs 139 per share, saw significant interest from investors on its final day.
The subscription numbers were notable across various categories, with Qualified Institutions showing a substantial 66.35 times subscription, Non-Institutional Buyers at an impressive 439.20 times, and Retail Investors at 190.95 times. The overall subscription rate for the IPO stood at 208.59 times. This high demand reflects the investor confidence in Kalyani Cast Tech, a company issuing a fresh offering of 21.66 lakh shares for a total value of Rs 30.11 crores.
Kalyani Cast Tech IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Kalyani Cast Tech IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, November 16
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Kalyani Cast Tech IPO Listing Date
Kalyani Cast Tech Limited is expected to be listed on BSE SME on Tuesday, November 21.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Kalyani Cast Tech IPO allotment status
Investors can check their Kalyani Cast Tech IPO allotment status on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the issue, and on the official website of BSE.
How to check Kalyani Cast Tech IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Kalyani Cast Tech Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Kalyani Cast Tech IPO allotment staus on BSE Website
Visit the BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select 'Equity' in the issue type.
Choose 'Kalyani Cast Tech Limited' in the Issue Name.
Enter either the Application Number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification by clicking on 'I'm not a robot.'
Click on the 'Search' button to view your IPO allotment status.
Kalyani Cast Tech IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 2,166,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 30.11 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 2,166,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 30.11 Cr)
Price band: Rs 137 to Rs 139 per share
Lot size: 1000 Shares
Kalyani Cast Tech IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: November 8
IPO Close Date: November 10
Basis of Allotment: November 16
Initiation of Refunds: November 17
Credit of Shares to Demat: November 20
Listing Date: November 21
About Kalyani Cast Tech Limited
Kalyani Cast Tech Ltd, established in 2012, is a company that specializes in casting and manufacturing various products such as Bearing housing for electrical locos, MG Coupler Components, Adapters for WDG4 Loco, and CI Brake Blocks. They are also experts in crafting cargo containers, including ISO containers of different sizes, tailored for parcel cargo, two & three-wheelers, dwarf, and cuboid containers.
Serving a wide range of industries such as Indian railways, mining, cement, chemicals, fertilizer, and power plants, the company stands out with its experienced leadership, effective marketing strategies, and a commitment to providing exceptional services.