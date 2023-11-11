Kalyani Cast Tech IPO Allotment: Where And How To Check Allotment Status?

The Kalyani Cast Tech Initial Public Offering (IPO) recently concluded its subscription period on November 10. The IPO, with a price band of Rs137 to Rs 139 per share, saw significant interest from investors on its final day.

The subscription numbers were notable across various categories, with Qualified Institutions showing a substantial 66.35 times subscription, Non-Institutional Buyers at an impressive 439.20 times, and Retail Investors at 190.95 times. The overall subscription rate for the IPO stood at 208.59 times. This high demand reflects the investor confidence in Kalyani Cast Tech, a company issuing a fresh offering of 21.66 lakh shares for a total value of Rs 30.11 crores.