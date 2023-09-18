Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Shares Debut At 32.38% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd. debuted at Rs 973 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, a premium of nearly 32.38% to their IPO price of Rs 735 apiece.

On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 960, a premium of 30.61%.

The IPO was subscribed 87% on day 1, 3.30 times on day 2, and 63.72 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors, who subscribed 187.32 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 34.75 times. Retail investors witnessed a subscription of 7.73 times.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals has raised Rs 260.72 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO on Sept. 5. The company allotted nearly 35.47 lakh shares at Rs 735 apiece to a total of 39 anchor investors.