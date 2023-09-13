Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?
Here's everything you need to know about the allotment of the recently concluded Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of the multispecialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare provider in western India, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, which concluded on September 8, was subscribed 63.72 times on day 3.
The price band for the IPO was ₹695 to ₹735 per share.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is likely to finalize the basis of the allotment of its shares on Wednesday, September 13.
The IPO was met with strong demand from various investor categories.
Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of Jupiter Hospitals IPO. The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the KFin Technologies website.
How To Check Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Allotment Status On KFinTech Website
Visit the official website of KFin Technologies website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed on the screen to view IPO Allotment Status.
Select the IPO name 'Jupiter Life Line Hospitals' from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalized).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Provide the relevant details of the selected mode.
Enter 'Captcha'.
Click on the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
The Jupiter Hospitals IPO was also quite popular among investors and was the 10th most subscribed IPO of 2023, just behind IKIO Lighting.
The subscription period for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals lPO ended on September 8th, and its shares are expected to start trading on the stock market from September 18th.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Listing Date
The shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are likely to be listed on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Monday, September 18.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3:
Overall Subscription: 63.72 times.
Institutional investors: 187.32 times.
Non-institutional investors: 34.75 times.
Retail investors: 7.73 times.
Subscription Day 2:
Overall Subscription: 3.30 times.
Institutional investors: 1.12 times.
Non-institutional investors: 6.63 times.
Retail investors: 3.08 times.
Subscription Day 1:
Overall Subscription: 0.87 times.
Institutional investors: 0.1% or 0.01 times.
Non-institutional investors: 1.43 times.
Retail investors: 1.11 times.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals lPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: September 6
IPO Close Date: September 8
Basis of Allotment: September 13
Initiation of Refunds: September 14
Credit of Shares to Demat: September 15
Listing Date: September 18