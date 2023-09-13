Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of the multispecialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare provider in western India, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, which concluded on September 8, was subscribed 63.72 times on day 3.

The price band for the IPO was ₹695 to ₹735 per share.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals is likely to finalize the basis of the allotment of its shares on Wednesday, September 13.

The IPO was met with strong demand from various investor categories.

Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of Jupiter Hospitals IPO. The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the KFin Technologies website.