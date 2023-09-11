Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Allotment Date & Final Subscription Status

BQPrimeIPOsJupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Allotment Date & Final Subscription Status
Here's everything you need to know about the allotment of the recently concluded Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO.

11 Sep 2023, 7:59 PM IST
BQPrime
Jupiter Life Line Hospital's initial public offering (IPO) attracted a lot of interest and received a lot of applications on the last day of its subscription. IPO was also quite popular among investors and was the 10th most subscribed IPO of 2023, just behind IKIO Lighting.

The subscription period for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals lPO ended on September 8th, and its shares are expected to start trading on the stock market from September 18th.

IPO List 2023

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Allotment Date

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals is likely to finalize the basis of the allotment of its shares on Wednesday, September 13.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Listing Date

The shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are likely to be listed on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Monday, September 18.

Where to check Allotment Status of  Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO

You can check the allotment status of the Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO on KFin Technologies (the official registrar of the IPO) and on the official BSE website on the day when the allotment of shares will be finalized.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Allotment Status

Subscription Day 3:

  • Overall Subscription: 63.72 times.

  • Institutional investors: 187.32 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 34.75 times.

  • Retail investors: 7.73 times.

Subscription Day 2:

  • Overall Subscription: 3.30 times.

  • Institutional investors: 1.12 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 6.63 times.

  • Retail investors: 3.08 times.

Subscription Day 1:

  • Overall Subscription: 0.87 times.

  • Institutional investors: 0.1% or 0.01 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 1.43 times.

  • Retail investors: 1.11 times.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals lPO Timeline

  • IPO Open Date: September 6

  • IPO Close Date: September 8

  • Basis of Allotment: September 13

  • Initiation of Refunds: September 14

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: September 15

  • Listing Date: September 18

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Issue Details

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 542 crore.

  • OFS size: Rs 327.1 crore.

  • Face value: Rs 10 apiece.

  • Fixed price band: Rs 695–735 per share.

  • Minimum lot size: 20 shares.

  • Listing: NSE, BSE.

WATCH: BQ Prime in conversation with Ankit Thakker, CEO of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals

