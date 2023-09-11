Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Allotment Date & Final Subscription Status

Jupiter Life Line Hospital's initial public offering (IPO) attracted a lot of interest and received a lot of applications on the last day of its subscription. IPO was also quite popular among investors and was the 10th most subscribed IPO of 2023, just behind IKIO Lighting.

The subscription period for Jupiter Life Line Hospitals lPO ended on September 8th, and its shares are expected to start trading on the stock market from September 18th.