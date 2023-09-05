Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO: All You Need To Know

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on Sept. 6.

The multispecialty hospital plans to raise Rs 869.08 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The fresh issue will consist of 73.74 lakh equity shares aggregating Rs 542 crore, and the OFS includes 44,50,000 shares aggregating Rs 327.1 crore. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 695–735 per share.

Out of the total IPO size, 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% is to be allotted to retail individual investors.