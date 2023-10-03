JSW Infrastructure Shares Debut At 20.17% Premium Over IPO Price
Shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd. debuted at Rs 143 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and on BSE, a premium of 20.17% to the IPO price of Rs 119.
The Rs 2,800 crore IPO was subscribed 37.37 times on its final day, led by institutional investors (57.09 times), non-institutional investors (15.99 times), and retail investors (10.31 times).
JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has raised Rs 1,260 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Sept. 25.
The port-related infrastructure company allotted nearly 10.58 crore shares at Rs 119 apiece to 65 anchor investors.
The investors included the Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Fullerton, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Bajaj Allianz, and Goldman Sachs (Singapore), among others.
Business
JSW Infrastructure is the fastest-growing port-related infrastructure company in terms of growth in installed cargo handling capacity and cargo volumes handled during FY2021-23 and the second-largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity in FY2023.
The company provides maritime-related services, including cargo handling, storage solutions, logistics services, and other value-added services, to its customers and is evolving into an end-to-end logistics solutions provider.
The company's operations expanded from one port concession in 2002 to nine port concessions as of June 30, 2023.
The installed cargo handling capacity of the company in India stands at 158.43 MTPA as of March 31, 2023, and the cargo volumes handled in India stand at 92.83 MMT.