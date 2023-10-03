JSW Infrastructure Shares Debut At 20.17% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd. debuted at Rs 143 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and on BSE, a premium of 20.17% to the IPO price of Rs 119.

The Rs 2,800 crore IPO was subscribed 37.37 times on its final day, led by institutional investors (57.09 times), non-institutional investors (15.99 times), and retail investors (10.31 times).

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has raised Rs 1,260 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Sept. 25.

The port-related infrastructure company allotted nearly 10.58 crore shares at Rs 119 apiece to 65 anchor investors.

The investors included the Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Fullerton, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Bajaj Allianz, and Goldman Sachs (Singapore), among others.