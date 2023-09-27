JSW Infrastructure IPO Allotment Date: When & Where To Check Allotment Status

JSW Infrastructure Limited, a part of the JSW Group, which recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO), has been subscribed 37.37 times on the final day of bidding.

The port-related infrastructure company plans to raise up to Rs 2,800 crore via a fresh issue. The fresh issue of 23.53 crore equity shares will be sold in the price range of Rs 113–119 per share.



The IPO of JSW Infrastructure now ranks 11th on the list of 2023 IPOs so far.