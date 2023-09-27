JSW Infrastructure IPO Allotment Date: When & Where To Check Allotment Status
JSW Infrastructure IPO was oversubscribed 37.37 times on the final day of subscription.
JSW Infrastructure Limited, a part of the JSW Group, which recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO), has been subscribed 37.37 times on the final day of bidding.
The port-related infrastructure company plans to raise up to Rs 2,800 crore via a fresh issue. The fresh issue of 23.53 crore equity shares will be sold in the price range of Rs 113–119 per share.
The IPO of JSW Infrastructure now ranks 11th on the list of 2023 IPOs so far.
With the subscription period now ending, all eyes would be on the allotment of shares of JSW Infrastructure Limited. So let's find out more about the details related to the allotment process.
JSW Infrastructure IPO Allotment Date
The date for the allotment of shares of JSW Infrastructure Limited is expected to be Tuesday, October 3.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
JSW Infrastructure IPO Listing Date
JSW Infrastructure Limited is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges (both BSE and NSE) on Friday, October 6.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check the allotment status of JSW Infrastructure IPO
Investors can check the allotment status of the JSW Infrastructure IPO on the official website of the registrar, KFfin Technologies Limited, as well as on the official website of BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).
JSW Infrastructure IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3:
The IPO has been subscribed 37.37 times
Institutional investors: 57.09 times
Non-institutional investors: 15.99 times
Retail investors: 10.31 times
Subscription Status Day 2:
The IPO has been subscribed 2.13 times
Institutional investors: 0.55 times, or 55%
Non-institutional investors: 3.7 times
Retail investors: 4.52 times
Subscription Status Day 1:
The IPO has been subscribed 0.43 times
Institutional investors: 0.03 times, or 3%
Non-institutional investors: 0.60 times, or 60%
Retail investors: 1.38 times.
JSW Infrastructure IPO Tentative Schedule
IPO Open Date: Monday, September 25
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 27
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, October 3
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, October 4
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, October 5
Listing Date: Friday, October 6
JSW Infrastructure IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 2,800.00 crores
Face value: Rs 2 per share
Fresh issue size: 23.53 crore shares
Shares for fresh issue: 23.53 crore shares
Offer for sale size: Not applicable
Shares for offer for sale: Not applicable
Price band: Rs 113 to Rs 119 per share
Lot size: 126 Shares
JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has raised Rs 1,260 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Sept. 25. The port-related infrastructure company allotted nearly 10.58 crore shares at Rs 119 apiece to 65 anchor investors.
The investors included the Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Fullerton, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Bajaj Allianz, and Goldman Sachs (Singapore), among others.