BQPrimeIPOsJSW Infrastructure IPO Allotment Date: When & Where To Check Allotment Status
ADVERTISEMENT

JSW Infrastructure IPO Allotment Date: When & Where To Check Allotment Status

JSW Infrastructure IPO was oversubscribed 37.37 times on the final day of subscription.

27 Sep 2023, 7:08 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;JSW Infrastructure website)</p></div>
(Source: JSW Infrastructure website)

JSW Infrastructure Limited, a part of the JSW Group, which recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO), has been subscribed 37.37 times on the final day of bidding.

The port-related infrastructure company plans to raise up to Rs 2,800 crore via a fresh issue. The fresh issue of 23.53 crore equity shares will be sold in the price range of Rs 113–119 per share.

The IPO of JSW Infrastructure now ranks 11th on the list of 2023 IPOs so far.

With the subscription period now ending, all eyes would be on the allotment of shares of JSW Infrastructure Limited. So let's find out more about the details related to the allotment process.

JSW Infrastructure IPO Allotment Date

The date for the allotment of shares of JSW Infrastructure Limited is expected to be Tuesday, October 3.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.

JSW Infrastructure IPO Listing Date

JSW Infrastructure Limited is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges (both BSE and NSE) on Friday, October 6.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.

Where to check the allotment status of JSW Infrastructure IPO

Investors can check the allotment status of the JSW Infrastructure IPO on the official website of the registrar, KFfin Technologies Limited, as well as on the official website of BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).

JSW Infrastructure IPO Subscription Status

Subscription Status Day 3:

The IPO has been subscribed 37.37 times

  • Institutional investors: 57.09 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 15.99 times

  • Retail investors: 10.31 times

Subscription Status Day 2:

The IPO has been subscribed 2.13 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.55 times, or 55%

  • Non-institutional investors: 3.7 times

  • Retail investors: 4.52 times

Subscription Status Day 1:

The IPO has been subscribed 0.43 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.03 times, or 3%

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.60 times, or 60%

  • Retail investors: 1.38 times.

ALSO READ

JSW Infrastructure IPO Subscribed 37.37 Times On Final Day

Opinion
JSW Infrastructure IPO Subscribed 37.37 Times On Final Day
Read More

JSW Infrastructure IPO Tentative Schedule

  • IPO Open Date: Monday, September 25

  • IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 27

  • Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, October 3

  • Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, October 4

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, October 5

  • Listing Date: Friday, October 6

ALSO READ

JSW Infrastructure IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
JSW Infrastructure IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More

JSW Infrastructure IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 2,800.00 crores

  • Face value: Rs 2 per share

  • Fresh issue size: 23.53 crore shares

  • Shares for fresh issue: 23.53 crore shares

  • Offer for sale size: Not applicable

  • Shares for offer for sale: Not applicable

  • Price band: Rs 113 to Rs 119 per share

  • Lot size: 126 Shares

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has raised Rs 1,260 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Sept. 25. The port-related infrastructure company allotted nearly 10.58 crore shares at Rs 119 apiece to 65 anchor investors.

The investors included the Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Fullerton, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Bajaj Allianz, and Goldman Sachs (Singapore), among others.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT