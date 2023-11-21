IREDA's Rs 2,150-Crore IPO Opens For Subscription: Should You Invest Or Not?

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd.'s maiden public issue will open on Tuesday for subscription and close a day later.

The company plans to raise Rs 2,150 crore and has fixed its price band in the range of Rs 30–32 per equity share for its initial public offering, which is a combination of fresh and offer-for-sale issue.

It will not receive any funds from the OFS portion. However, the fresh issue from the net proceeds will be used to augment the capital base of the company.

IREDA is a financial institution in the business of developing and extending assistance for new and renewable energy projects, and energy efficiency and conservation projects.

The Union government, which is a promoter in the firm, is participating in the OFS. After the issue, its stake will decline to 75% from 100%, while the public stake will increase from nil to 25%.