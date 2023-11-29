IREDA Shares Surge 74% Over IPO Price After Stellar Debut
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 55.7 apiece on both exchanges against the IPO price of Rs 32.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. shares jumped as high as 74% over the issue price after registering a stellar market debut on Wednesday.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 55.7 apiece on both National Stock Exchange and BSE, representing a rise of 74.06% against the IPO price of Rs 32. As of 11:13 a.m., the scrip was trading at Rs 54.58 apiece on both exchanges, up 70.56% against the issue price.
IREDA shares opened at Rs 50 apiece on both exchanges, marking a premium of 56.25% to its IPO price, suggesting strong demand for the first government-owned company going public in 18 months since Life Insurance Corp.
Benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex were trading 0.59% and 0.61% higher, respectively.
The Rs 2,150 crore-IPO was subscribed 38.80 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (104.57 times), non-institutional investors (24.16 times), portion reserved for employees (9.8 times), and retail investors (7.73 Times).
The government is considering granting Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. the 'Navratna' status, according to Chairman Pradip Kumar Das.
The state-run non-banking financial services company was upgraded to 'Schedule A' category public sector enterprise from 'Schedule B' in September.
Business
Incorporated in 1987, IREDA is a Mini Ratna (category - I) and a a non-banking financial institution that promotes, develops and extends financial assistance for new and renewable projects. It operates in four key sectors: solar, wind, hydro, biomass, biofuels and cogeneration.
IREDA IPO: All You Need To Know
Financials
As of September 2023, the total term loans outstanding stood at Rs 47,514.48 crore. The term loan outstanding compounded annual growth rate between FY21 and FY23 stands at 30%.
The company has sanctioned loans worth Rs 4,744.5 crore for the six months ended in September 2023, and the loans sanctioned in FY23 stood at Rs 32,586.6 crore. Loans disbursed as of FY23 and six months ended September 2023 stand at Rs 216,39.2 crore and Rs 6,273.3 crore, respectively.
The net interest margin and net NPA as of March 2023 stood at 3.32% and 1.66%, respectively