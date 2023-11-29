IREDA Shares Surge 74% Over IPO Price After Stellar Debut

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. shares jumped as high as 74% over the issue price after registering a stellar market debut on Wednesday.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 55.7 apiece on both National Stock Exchange and BSE, representing a rise of 74.06% against the IPO price of Rs 32. As of 11:13 a.m., the scrip was trading at Rs 54.58 apiece on both exchanges, up 70.56% against the issue price.

IREDA shares opened at Rs 50 apiece on both exchanges, marking a premium of 56.25% to its IPO price, suggesting strong demand for the first government-owned company going public in 18 months since Life Insurance Corp.

Benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex were trading 0.59% and 0.61% higher, respectively.