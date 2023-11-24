IREDA IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status?

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription period on November 23. The IPO, amounting to Rs 2,150.21 crores, witnessed robust demand on the final day of subscription, the enthusiasm for IREDA's IPO soared, with an impressive total subscription of 38.80 times.

The IPO offered a mix of fresh issue and an offer for sale, with a price band of Rs 30 to Rs 32 per share. Notably, retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs 14,720 to participate, with subscription numbers reflecting a strong interest from various investor categories.