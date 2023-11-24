IREDA IPO Allotment: How To Check Allotment Status?
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO Allotment: Check the allotment status on the websites of Link Intime & BSE.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription period on November 23. The IPO, amounting to Rs 2,150.21 crores, witnessed robust demand on the final day of subscription, the enthusiasm for IREDA's IPO soared, with an impressive total subscription of 38.80 times.
The IPO offered a mix of fresh issue and an offer for sale, with a price band of Rs 30 to Rs 32 per share. Notably, retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs 14,720 to participate, with subscription numbers reflecting a strong interest from various investor categories.
How to check IREDA IPO allotment status on Link Intime Pvt Ltd.?
Visit the Link Intime website here: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public Issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalized)
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check IREDA IPO allotment status on BSE website?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
IREDA IPO Listing Date
Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited are set to be listed on BSE & NSE on Wednesday, November 29.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
IREDA IPO Timeline (Tentive Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, November 21
IPO Close Date: Thursday, November 23
Basis of Allotment: Friday, November 24
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, November 24
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, November 28
Listing Date: Wednesday, November 29
IREDA IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 2,150.21 Cr
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 1,290.13 Cr
Shares for fresh issue: 403,164,706 shares
Offer for sale size: Rs 860.08 Cr
Shares for offer for sale: 29,571,390 shares
Price band: Rs 30 to Rs 32 per share
Lot size: 460 shares.