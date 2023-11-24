IREDA IPO Allotment Date, Where To Check Allotment Status, Subscription Details
All you need to know about IREDA IPO Allotment
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription period on November 23. The IPO, amounting to Rs 2,150.21 crores, witnessed robust demand on the final day of subscription, the enthusiasm for IREDA's IPO soared, with an impressive total subscription of 38.80 times.
The IPO offered a mix of fresh issue and an offer for sale, with a price band of Rs 30 to Rs 32 per share. Notably, retail investors needed a minimum investment of Rs 14,720 to participate, with subscription numbers reflecting a strong interest from various investor categories.
IREDA IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) is expected to be finalised on Friday, November 24.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
IREDA IPO Listing Date
Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited are set to be listed on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Wednesday, November 29.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check IREDA IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the IREDA IPO allotment status on the official registrar website for IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd and on the official website of BSE.
IREDA IPO Subscription Status
Subscritpion Day 3
Total Subscription: 38.80 times
Institutional investors: 104.57 times
Non-institutional investors: 24.16 times
Retail investors: 7.73 times
Employees reserved: 9.80 times
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 5.31 times
Institutional investors: 2.69 times
Non-institutional investors: 7.74 times
Retail investors: 4.25 times
Employees reserved: 4.97 times
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscirption: 1.96 times
Institutional investors: 1.34 times
Non-institutional investors: 2.73 times
Retail investors: 1.97 times
Employees reserved: 2.11 times
IREDA IPO: All You Need To Know
IREDA IPO Timeline (Tentitive Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, November 21
IPO Close Date: Thursday, November 23
Basis of Allotment: Friday, November 24
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, November 24
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, December 28
Listing Date: Wednesday, November 29
IREDA IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 2,150.21 Cr
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 1,290.13 Cr
Shares for fresh issue: 403,164,706 shares
Offer for sale size: Rs 860.08 Cr
Shares for offer for sale: 29,571,390 shares
Price band: Rs 30 to Rs 32 per share
Lot size: 460 shares.
About Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited
IREDA, founded in 1987, is a government-owned company that supports renewable energy projects. In 2021-22, it provided record loans of about Rs. 23921.06 crores for projects. With over 36 years of experience, IREDA offers financial assistance for the entire project cycle, from start to finish, promoting a greener and sustainable future. As of June 30, 2023, the company has a diverse portfolio with outstanding loans totaling Rs 472,066.63 million.