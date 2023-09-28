IPO Scorecard For September: How Many Gained Since Listing?
Ten companies from diverse sectors like fintech, realty, electronics and hospitality went public and got listed this month.
The Indian primary markets saw resilient activity in September despite high interest rates and increasing crude prices, which caused some concern in the secondary market.
Initial public offerings worth Rs 11,340 crore were issued on the main board.
Out of these, eight had listing prices higher than their issue prices.
However, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. and Yatra Online Ltd. had listings lower than their issue prices at a discount of 1.2% and 8.5% on the BSE, respectively.
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. and EMS Ltd. made their stock market debuts with a significant premium of over 30%, but both have experienced declines of slightly over 10% since their listings.
Zaggle stands out as the best performer, with gains of over 22% since its listing, while Yatra is the only one trading below its issue price by 3.7%.
The largest IPO this month was JSW Infrastructure, with a fresh issue of Rs 2,800 crore. It will be listed in the first to second week of October, along with Manoj Vaibhav, Updater Services, and Valiant Laboratories.