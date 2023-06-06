IKIO Lighting IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates

The initial public offering of LED lighting solution provider IKIO Lighting Ltd. opened on June 6.

The offer was subscribed 25% by 11:15 a.m., with non-institutional investors bidding for 25% of the basket reserved for them and retail portion being subscribed 39%. No bids were placed in the institutional bids so far.

The third-party lighting solution provider counts household names like Phillips among its clientele. The Noida-based company is looking to raise Rs 606.5 crore from its maiden share sale. The offer includes a fresh issue of Rs 350 crore, and an offer for the sale of around 90 lakh shares.

The fresh issue size is 15.90% and promoters are together divesting 11.65% of their holdings. Post-offer, the promoter's shareholding will be 72.5%.

IKIO Lighting is eyeing a market value of Rs 2,202.5 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 270–285 apiece.

IKIO Lighting intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue for repayment and prepayment of borrowings to the tune of Rs 50 crore. It will invest Rs 212.3 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary IKIO Solutions Pvt.