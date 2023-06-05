IKIO Lighting IPO Collects Rs 182 Crore From Anchor Investors

LED lighting solution provider IKIO Lighting Ltd., on Monday, said it has mobilised Rs 182 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Tuesday.

The company has allotted 63.84 lakh equity shares to 16 funds at Rs 285 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 182 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Societe Generale, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Goldman Sachs, Malabar India Fund, Quant Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF and ICICI Prudential MF are among the anchor investors.

The issue, with a price band of Rs Rs 270-285 per share, will be open for public subscription during June 6-8.