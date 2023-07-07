IdeaForge Technology Shares Open At 94% Premium Over IPO Price On Debut

The shares of IdeaForge Technology Ltd. listed at Rs 1,305.10 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 94.21% to their IPO price of Rs 672 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange of India, the stock debuted at Rs 1,300, a 93.45% premium.

The initial public offering was subscribed 106.06 times. Institutional investors led the bidding, then employee-reserved, retail, and non-institutional investors. The Rs 567 crore IPO was fully subscribed on the first day.