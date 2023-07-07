BQPrimeIPOsIdeaForge Technology Shares Open At 94% Premium Over IPO Price On Debut
IdeaForge Technology Shares Open At 94% Premium Over IPO Price On Debut

The initial public offering was subscribed 106.06 times led by institutional investors and retail investors.

07 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IdeaForge Technology listing at NSE (Source: BQ Prime)</p></div>
IdeaForge Technology listing at NSE (Source: BQ Prime)

The shares of IdeaForge Technology Ltd. listed at Rs 1,305.10 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 94.21% to their IPO price of Rs 672 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange of India, the stock debuted at Rs 1,300, a 93.45% premium.

The initial public offering was subscribed 106.06 times. Institutional investors led the bidding, then employee-reserved, retail, and non-institutional investors. The Rs 567 crore IPO was fully subscribed on the first day.

IdeaForge is a vertically integrated company that designs and manufactures world-class drones for mapping, security, and surveillance applications. The company is a pioneer and preeminent market leader in the Indian unmanned aircraft systems market, with a market share of approximately 50% in the financial year 2022.

The company saw the largest operational deployment of indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles across India, with an IdeaForge-manufactured drone taking off every five minutes.

IdeaForge is ranked seventh globally in the dual-use category (civil and defence) drone manufacturers, according to a report by Drone Industry Insights last December.

