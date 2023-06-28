IdeaForge Technology IPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

IdeaForge Technology Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 3.69 times on the first day and 13.27 times on day 2. The bidding so far was led by retail investors, employees, and non-institutional investors. The IPO was fully subscribed on first day.

The company plans to raise a total of Rs 567 crore, of which Rs 240 crore will be raised through a fresh issue through the IPO that was launched on June 26.