BQPrimeIPOsIdeaForge Technology IPO Subscription Status: Day 2 Live Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

IdeaForge Technology IPO Subscription Status: Day 2 Live Updates

The IPO had been subscribed 5.97 times as of 11:18 a.m. on June 27.

27 Jun 2023, 11:33 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;IdeaForge company website)</p></div>
(Source: IdeaForge company website)

IdeaForge Technology Ltd. initial public offering was subscribed 3.69 times on the first day, the bidding led by retail investors 12.48 times.

The company plans to raise a total of Rs 567 crore, of which Rs 240 crore will be raised through a fresh issue through the IPO that was launched on June 26.

Issue Details

  • Issue Opens: June 26

  • Issue closes: June 29

  • Total Issue Size: Rs 567 crore

  • Face Value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fresh Issue: Rs 240 crore

  • Offer for Sale: Rs 327 crore

  • Shares for OFS: 48,69,712 shares

  • Price Band: Rs 638–672 per share

  • Lot Size: 22 shares

  • Listing: BSE and NSE

The fresh issue of shares dropped to Rs 240 crore from an initial amount of Rs 300 crore after the company raised Rs 60 crore by issuing 8.92 lakh shares in a pre-IPO placement.

ALSO READ

IdeaForge IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
IdeaForge IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More

Use of Proceeds

The funds raised will be used for the following purposes by the company:

  • Repayment/prepayment of certain indebtedness availed by the company: Rs. 50 crore.

  • Funding working-capital requirements: Rs 135 crore.

  • Investment in product development: Rs 40 crore.

  • General corporate purposes.

ALSO READ

Ahead Of IPO, Drone Maker ideaForge Raises Rs 255 Crore From Anchor Investors

Opinion
Ahead Of IPO, Drone Maker ideaForge Raises Rs 255 Crore From Anchor Investors
Read More

Subscription Status: Day 2

The IPO had been subscribed 5.97 times as of 11:18 a.m. on June 27.

  • Institutional investors: 0.04 times

  • Non-institutional investors: 8.43 times

  • Retail investors: 19.95 times

  • Employee reserved: 12.98 times

All You Need To Know About IdeaForge Technology's IPO:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT