IdeaForge Technology IPO Subscription: Day 4 Live Updates

IdeaForge Technology Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 3.69 times on the first day, 13.27 times on day 2 and 50.3 times on Day 3. The bidding so far was led by retail investors, non-institutional investors and employees. The IPO was fully subscribed on first day.

The company plans to raise a total of Rs 567 crore, of which Rs 240 crore will be raised through a fresh issue through the IPO that was launched on June 26.