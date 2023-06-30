IdeaForge Technology IPO Subscription: Day 4 Live Updates
IdeaForge Technology Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 3.69 times on the first day, 13.27 times on day 2 and 50.3 times on Day 3. The bidding so far was led by retail investors, non-institutional investors and employees. The IPO was fully subscribed on first day.
The company plans to raise a total of Rs 567 crore, of which Rs 240 crore will be raised through a fresh issue through the IPO that was launched on June 26.
IdeaForge Technology issue period revised to June 30, as markets will remain closed on June 29 due to Bakri Eid.
IdeaForge IPO: All You Need To Know
Issue Details
Issue Opens: June 26
Issue closes: June 30 (revised)
Total Issue Size: Rs 567 crore
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue: Rs 240 crore
Offer for Sale: Rs 327 crore
Shares for OFS: 48,69,712 shares
Price Band: Rs 638–672 per share
Lot Size: 22 shares
Listing: BSE and NSE
The fresh issue of shares dropped to Rs 240 crore from an initial amount of Rs 300 crore after the company raised Rs 60 crore by issuing 8.92 lakh shares in a pre-IPO placement.
Use of Proceeds
The funds raised will be used for the following purposes by the company:
Repayment/prepayment of certain indebtedness availed by the company: Rs. 50 crore.
Funding working-capital requirements: Rs 135 crore.
Investment in product development: Rs 40 crore.
General corporate purposes.
Subscription Status: Day 4
The IPO had been subscribed 53.57 times as of 11:00 a.m. on June 30.
Institutional investors: 40.45 times
Non-institutional investors: 68.42 times
Retail investors: 70.34 times
Employee reserved: 74.71 times