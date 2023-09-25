How To Check Yatra Online IPO Allotment Status Online On Link Intime And BSE Website
The company raised Rs 348.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.
Yatra Online Ltd. launched its initial public offering on September 15.
In contrast to several other recent IPOs, the response to Yatra Online's IPO was relatively subdued. The IPO was subscribed 1.61 times on the final day. It was subscribed 11% on the first day and 30% on day two.
The online travel agency plans to raise Rs 775 crore through a fresh issue of Rs 602 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 173 crore, which will offload a total of 1.22 crore equity shares. The fixed price band for the IPO is Rs 135–142.
Out of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.
The allotment of shares will likely take place on Monday and they are expected to be listed on the NSE and BSE on September 29.
How To Check Yatra Online IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Website
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Yatra Online" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
How To Check Yatra Online IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Yatra Online Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Yatra Online IPO Schedule
IPO Open Date: Friday, September 15
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 20
Basis of Allotment: Monday, September 25
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, September 26
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, September 27
Listing Date: Friday, September 29
Yatra Online IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 775 crore.
Fresh issue size: Rs 602 crore.
OFS size: Rs 173 crore.
Face value: Re 1.
Fixed price band: Rs 135–142 per share
Minimum lot size: 105 shares
Listing: BSE, NSE