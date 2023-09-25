How To Check Yatra Online IPO Allotment Status Online On Link Intime And BSE Website

Yatra Online Ltd. launched its initial public offering on September 15.

In contrast to several other recent IPOs, the response to Yatra Online's IPO was relatively subdued. The IPO was subscribed 1.61 times on the final day. It was subscribed 11% on the first day and 30% on day two.

The online travel agency plans to raise Rs 775 crore through a fresh issue of Rs 602 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 173 crore, which will offload a total of 1.22 crore equity shares. The fixed price band for the IPO is Rs 135–142.

The company raised Rs 348.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

Out of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.

The allotment of shares will likely take place on Monday and they are expected to be listed on the NSE and BSE on September 29.