How To Check Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO Allotment Status?
The share allotment of Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO is now out. Check the allotment status now!
Vinyas Innovative Technologies recently held an IPO, raising around Rs 54.66 crore through a fresh issue of 33.13 lakh shares. The IPO subscription was strong, with 43.24 times subscription on the final day. The share price ranged from Rs 162 to Rs 165 per share, with a minimum lot size of 800 shares.
The company specializes in providing design and manufacturing services for electronics, serving global OEMs and ODMs. Their services include printed circuit board assembly and box builds used in safety-critical systems.
Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares of Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited is scheduled for Wednesday, October 4. As per the latest update, the allotment seems to have been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO Listing Date
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited is set to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Monday, October 9.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the allotment status of Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO on the Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd website.
How to check Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. website?
Visit the Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd website at https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
From the dropdown menu, select the "Check Application Status" option.
Choose "Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited" IPO from the available options.
Enter your DPID/Client ID, Application Number, or PAN of the Investor.
Click on the "Search" button to view the allotment status.
Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 27
IPO Close Date: October 3
Basis of Allotment: October 4
Initiation of Refunds: October 5
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 5
Listing Date: October 6
Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: Rs 54.66 crores
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: Rs 54.66 crores
Shares for Fresh Issue: 3,312,800 shares
Price Band: Rs 162 to Rs 165 per share
Lot Size: 800 Shares
About Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited, established in 2001, provides design, engineering, and electronics manufacturing services to global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) in the Electronic Industry.
The company offers Build to Print (B2P) and Build to Specification (B2S) services, including PCB assembly and box builds used in safety-critical systems like cockpits, inflight systems, landing systems, and medical diagnostic equipment. Vinyas is known for its end-to-end solutions, from Design for Manufacturability to after-market support, making it a preferred partner for Global OEMs and ODMs.