How To Check Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO Allotment Status?

Vinyas Innovative Technologies recently held an IPO, raising around Rs 54.66 crore through a fresh issue of 33.13 lakh shares. The IPO subscription was strong, with 43.24 times subscription on the final day. The share price ranged from Rs 162 to Rs 165 per share, with a minimum lot size of 800 shares.

The company specializes in providing design and manufacturing services for electronics, serving global OEMs and ODMs. Their services include printed circuit board assembly and box builds used in safety-critical systems.