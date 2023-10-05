How To Check Valiant Laboratories IPO Allotment Status Online?
The share allotment of Valiant Laboratories IPO is now out. Check the allotment status now!
Valiant Laboratories is an Indian pharmaceutical company established in 1980, primarily focusing on producing Paracetamol. They have a manufacturing unit in Maharashtra with a significant production capacity. In recent years, their revenue has been growing, with 2023's revenue at Rs. 3,339.10 million.
Currently, Valiant Laboratories has conducted an IPO that ended on October 3. The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. The IPO price ranged from Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,700 for retail investors.
Valiant Laboratories IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Valiant Laboratories Limited is expected on Thursday, October 5. As per the latest update, the allotment seems to have been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Valiant Laboratories IPO Listing Date
Shares of Valiant Laboratories Limited are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, October 9.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Valiant Laboratories IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the allotment status for Valiant Laboratories IPO on the Link Intime India Private Ltd website and on the official BSE website.
How to check Valiant Laboratories IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Pvt Ltd website?
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Valiant Laboratories Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalised)
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Valiant Laboratories IPO allotment status on BSE website?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Valiant Laboratories Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Valiant Laboratories IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 27
IPO Close Date: October 3
Basis of Allotment: October 5
Initiation of Refunds: October 6
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 6
Listing Date: October 9
Valiant Laboratories IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 152.46 Crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 10,890,000 shares
Shares for fresh issue: 10,890,000 shares
Price band: Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share
Lot size: 105 Shares
About Valiant Laboratories Limited
Valiant Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing company based in India. Established in 1980, it specializes in producing Paracetamol. The company's manufacturing facility is located in Palghar, Maharashtra, covering 2,000 square meters of land with an annual capacity of 9,000 MT.
Valiant Laboratories also has an R&D facility equipped with an analytical laboratory. In the fiscal year 2023, its revenue from operations was Rs. 3,339.10 million, indicating strong growth in its business. Additionally, Valiant Laboratories imports the raw material, Para Amino Phenol, from China and Cambodia for its Paracetamol production. As of April 30, 2023, the company employs 86 individuals.