How To Check Valiant Laboratories IPO Allotment Status Online?

Valiant Laboratories is an Indian pharmaceutical company established in 1980, primarily focusing on producing Paracetamol. They have a manufacturing unit in Maharashtra with a significant production capacity. In recent years, their revenue has been growing, with 2023's revenue at Rs. 3,339.10 million.

Currently, Valiant Laboratories has conducted an IPO that ended on October 3. The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. The IPO price ranged from Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,700 for retail investors.