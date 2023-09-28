How To Check Updater Services IPO Allotment Status Online On Link Intime And BSE Website

Updater Services Limited, which recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) has been subscribed 2.90 times on the final day of bidding.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 80 lakh equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders. The IPO has fixed a price band between Rs 280 and Rs 300 per share.