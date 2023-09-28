How To Check Updater Services IPO Allotment Status Online On Link Intime And BSE Website
Get all the latest updates on the Updater Services IPO allotment status.
Updater Services Limited, which recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) has been subscribed 2.90 times on the final day of bidding.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 80 lakh equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders. The IPO has fixed a price band between Rs 280 and Rs 300 per share.
Updater Services IPO Allotment Date
The date for the allotment of shares of Updater Services Limited is expected to be Wednesday, October 4.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Updater Services IPO Listing Date
Updater Services Limited is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges (both BSE and NSE) on Monday, October 9.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where To Check Updater Services IPO Allotment Status
You can check the Updater Services IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on BSE website.
How To Check Updater Services IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Website
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Updater Services Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalized)
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Updater Services IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Updater Services Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Updater Services IPO Tentative Schedule
IPO Open Date: Monday, September 25
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 27
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, October 4
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, October 5
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, October 6
Listing Date: Monday, October 9
About Updater Services IPO
Updater Services is an integrated business services platform offering integrated facilities management and business support services with a two-pronged offering strategy. The company offers audit and assurance for dealer/distributor audits and retail audits through its subsidiary, Matrix, which has a 19.2% market share in India. It also offers employee background verification check services, with a share of 5.4% in fiscal 2023.