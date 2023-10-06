Sunita Tools Limited IPO Allotment Out: Here's How You Can Check IPO Allotment Status?
As per the latest update, the share allotment seems to have been finalised today, October 6.
Sunita Tools recently had an IPO, which was open from September 26 to October 3. The company planned to sell some new shares and some existing ones, aiming to collect a total of about Rs 22.04 crores. Each share cost Rs 145, and you had to buy at least 1000 shares, which means at least Rs 145,000 for regular investors or Rs 290,000 for big investors.
Sunita Tools has a factory in Mumbai and makes things like mold bases and machine parts for different industries, like cars and electronics.
Sunita Tools IPO Allotment Date
Shares for Sunita Tools Limited were set to be allotted on Wednesday, October 4.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Sunita Tools IPO Listing Date
Shares of Sunita Tools Limited will be listed on both BSE SME on Monday, October 9th.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to Check Sunita Tools Limited IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the allotment status of Sunita Tools Limited IPO on the Kfin Technologies Limited website and on the official website of BSE.
How to check Sunita Tools Limited IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited website?
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Sunita Tools Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Sunita Tools Limited IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Sunita Tools Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Sunita Tools Limited IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 26
IPO Close Date: October 3
Basis of Allotment: October 4
Initiation of Refunds: October 5
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 6
Listing Date: October 9
Sunita Tools Limited IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 22.04 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 19.14 crores
Shares for fresh issue: 13.2 lakh shares
Offer for sale size: Rs 2.90 crores
Shares for offer for sale: 2 lakh shares
Price: Rs 145 per share
Lot size: 1000 Shares
About Sunita Tools Limited
Sunita Tools Limited, established in 1988, specializes in manufacturing mold bases and machining parts used in various industries, including Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Manufacturing Sectors. Their products, ranging from customized mold bases to precision component machining, serve as essential inputs in several industries.
The company operates from its manufacturing unit in Vasai, Mumbai, with the capacity to produce large dimensional products up to 30 tonnes in weight.