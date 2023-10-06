Sunita Tools Limited IPO Allotment Out: Here's How You Can Check IPO Allotment Status?

Sunita Tools recently had an IPO, which was open from September 26 to October 3. The company planned to sell some new shares and some existing ones, aiming to collect a total of about Rs 22.04 crores. Each share cost Rs 145, and you had to buy at least 1000 shares, which means at least Rs 145,000 for regular investors or Rs 290,000 for big investors.

Sunita Tools has a factory in Mumbai and makes things like mold bases and machine parts for different industries, like cars and electronics.