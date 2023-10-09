Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO Allotment Finalised: Here's How To Check Allotment Status

Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited, founded in 1994, recently concluded its IPO with the subscription period ending on October 5 with a 54.20 times subscription.

The company aimed to raise funds by offering 9.75 lakh new shares and 19.29 lakh existing shares at a fixed price of Rs 58 per share. Retail investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs116,000 for 2000 shares, while HNI investors required Rs 232,000 for 4,000 shares.

Sharp Chucks And Machines Limited makes important parts for tractors, automobiles, and various other machines. They create things like gears, hammers, and other machine components. They have two manufacturing units in Jalandhar, with lots of machines to make these parts.