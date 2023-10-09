Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO Allotment Finalised: Here's How To Check Allotment Status
Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited, founded in 1994, recently concluded its IPO with the subscription period ending on October 5 with a 54.20 times subscription.
The company aimed to raise funds by offering 9.75 lakh new shares and 19.29 lakh existing shares at a fixed price of Rs 58 per share. Retail investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs116,000 for 2000 shares, while HNI investors required Rs 232,000 for 4,000 shares.
Sharp Chucks And Machines Limited makes important parts for tractors, automobiles, and various other machines. They create things like gears, hammers, and other machine components. They have two manufacturing units in Jalandhar, with lots of machines to make these parts.
Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Sharp Chucks And Machines Limited will be finalized on Monday, October 9. As per the latest update, the allotment had now been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO Listing Date
The shares of Sharp Chucks And Machines Limited are expected to list on NSE SME on Thursday, October 12.
Where to check Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO allotment status?
You can check the Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
How to check Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd?
Visit the Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd website at https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php.
From the dropdown menu, select the "Check Application Status" option.
Then, choose "Sharp Chucks And Machines" IPO from the available options.
Enter your DPID/Client ID, Application Number, or PAN of the Investor.
Click on the "Search" button.
Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
IPO Close Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
Basis of Allotment: Monday, October 9, 2023
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Listing Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
Sharp Chucks And Machines IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 16.84 Crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 5.66 Crores
Shares for fresh issue: 9.75 lakh shares
Offer for sale size: Rs 11.19 Crores
Shares for offer for sale: 19.29 lakh shares
Price band: Rs 58 per share
Lot size: 2000 Shares
About Sharp Chucks And Machines Limited
Sharp Chucks and Machines Limited, established in 1994, is primarily engaged in manufacturing forging and graded casting machined components for various sectors, including tractors, automobiles, material handling, earth-moving equipment, railways, defense, machine tools, and the DIY industry.
Their product portfolio encompasses forging products, casting products, and machine components, catering to diverse industrial needs. With multiple manufacturing units and a solid reputation, Sharp Chucks And Machines Limited is poised for growth and expansion.