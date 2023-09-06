How To Check Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies

Rishabh Instruments Ltd. which was the 11th most subscribed IPO of the year, not far behind Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services saw a lot of interest in its IPO, especially on the last day.

Rishabh Instruments IPO share allotment will take place on Wednesday, September 6.

Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of Rishabh Instruments IPO. The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the KFIN Technologies website.