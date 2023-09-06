BQPrimeIPOsHow To Check Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Here's everything you need to know about the allotment of the recently concluded Rishabh Instruments Ltd. IPO.

06 Sep 2023, 6:15 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

Rishabh Instruments Ltd. which was the 11th most subscribed IPO of the year, not far behind Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services saw a lot of interest in its IPO, especially on the last day.

Rishabh Instruments IPO share allotment will take place on Wednesday, September 6.

Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of Rishabh Instruments IPO. The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the KFIN Technologies website.

How To Check Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies

  • Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

  • Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.

  • Choose "Rishabh Instruments Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalized).

  • Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

  • Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.

  • Complete the 'captcha'.

  • Click "Submit" button.

  • View your allotment details.

  • Download/print the allotment status for your records.

How To Check Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website

  • Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."

  • Select "Rishabh Instruments Limited" from the IPO list.

  • Enter your application number or PAN number.

  • Complete the 'Captcha.'

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download/print the allotment status for your records.

Rishabh Instruments IPO Listing Date

Rishabh Instruments IPO will list on the stock exchanges on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Rishabh Instruments IPO Subscription Status

Subscription Day 3:

  • Overall Subscription: 31.65 times

  • Institutional Investors: 72.54 times

  • Non-Institutional Investors: 31.29 times

  • Retail Investors: 8.44 times

Subscription Day 2:

  • Overall Subscription: 2.46 times

  • Institutional Investors: 22%

  • Non-Institutional Investors: 4.65 times

  • Retail Investors: 2.79 times

Subscription Day 1:

  • Overall Subscription: 0.73 times

  • Institutional Investors: 1%

  • Non-Institutional Investors: 1.24 times

  • Retail Investors: 92%

ALSO READ

Rishabh Instruments IPO Subscribed 31.65 Times On Day 3

Opinion
Rishabh Instruments IPO Subscribed 31.65 Times On Day 3
Read More

Rishabh Instruments IPO Timeline

  • IPO Open Date: Wednesday, August 30

  • IPO Close Date: Friday, September 1

  • Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, September 6

  • Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, September 7

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, September 8

  • Listing Date: Monday, September 11

ALSO READ

Rishabh Instruments IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
Rishabh Instruments IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More

Rishabh Instruments IPO Issue Details

  • Total IPO size: Rs 490.78 crore

  • Face value of each share: Rs 10

  • New shares for sale: Rs 75 crore (7,500,000 shares)

  • Existing shares for sale: Rs 415.78 crore (9,438,858 shares)

  • Price range: Rs 418 to Rs 441 per share

  • Minimum shares you can buy: 34

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT