How To Check Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies
Here's everything you need to know about the allotment of the recently concluded Rishabh Instruments Ltd. IPO.
Rishabh Instruments Ltd. which was the 11th most subscribed IPO of the year, not far behind Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services saw a lot of interest in its IPO, especially on the last day.
Rishabh Instruments IPO share allotment will take place on Wednesday, September 6.
Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of Rishabh Instruments IPO. The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the KFIN Technologies website.
How To Check Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Rishabh Instruments Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalized).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Rishabh Instruments IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "Rishabh Instruments Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Rishabh Instruments IPO Listing Date
Rishabh Instruments IPO will list on the stock exchanges on Monday, September 11, 2023.
Rishabh Instruments IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3:
Overall Subscription: 31.65 times
Institutional Investors: 72.54 times
Non-Institutional Investors: 31.29 times
Retail Investors: 8.44 times
Subscription Day 2:
Overall Subscription: 2.46 times
Institutional Investors: 22%
Non-Institutional Investors: 4.65 times
Retail Investors: 2.79 times
Subscription Day 1:
Overall Subscription: 0.73 times
Institutional Investors: 1%
Non-Institutional Investors: 1.24 times
Retail Investors: 92%
Rishabh Instruments IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, August 30
IPO Close Date: Friday, September 1
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, September 6
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, September 7
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, September 8
Listing Date: Monday, September 11
Rishabh Instruments IPO Issue Details
Total IPO size: Rs 490.78 crore
Face value of each share: Rs 10
New shares for sale: Rs 75 crore (7,500,000 shares)
Existing shares for sale: Rs 415.78 crore (9,438,858 shares)
Price range: Rs 418 to Rs 441 per share
Minimum shares you can buy: 34