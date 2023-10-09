Plaza Wires IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?

Plaza Wires Ltd. initiated its initial public offering on September 29, and on October 4, the subscription period concluded. Remarkably, on the closing day, the Plaza Wires IPO was oversubscribed by an impressive 160.97 times.

This IPO by the manufacturer of Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) includes a fresh issuance of 13,200,158 shares, totaling approximately Rs 71.28 crore. The share price range for this offering was set between Rs 51 and Rs 54 per share.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. is the Lead Manager to the public issue and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar.