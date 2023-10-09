Plaza Wires IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?
Step-by-step guide on how to check Plaza Wires IPO allotment status
Plaza Wires Ltd. initiated its initial public offering on September 29, and on October 4, the subscription period concluded. Remarkably, on the closing day, the Plaza Wires IPO was oversubscribed by an impressive 160.97 times.
This IPO by the manufacturer of Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) includes a fresh issuance of 13,200,158 shares, totaling approximately Rs 71.28 crore. The share price range for this offering was set between Rs 51 and Rs 54 per share.
Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. is the Lead Manager to the public issue and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar.
Plaza Wires IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for the Plaza Wires Limited IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, October 9.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Plaza Wires Limited IPO Listing Date
The shares of Plaza Wires Limited are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges (both the BSE and NSE) on Friday, October 13.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Plaza Wires IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the allotment status of Plaza Wires Limited IPO on the official website of Kfin Technologies Limited, the registrar for the issue and on the official BSE website.
How to check Plaza Wires IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies?
Visit the Kfintech website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Plaza Wires Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Plaza Wires IPO allotment status on BSE website?
Visit the official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click on "Equity" under "Issue Type."
Select "Plaza Wires Limited" from the IPO list.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Complete the 'Captcha.'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Plaza Wires Limited IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 29
IPO Close Date: October 4
Basis of Allotment: October 9
Initiation of Refunds: October 11
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 12
Listing Date: October 13
Plaza Wires Limited IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 71.28 crore
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 71.28 crore
Shares for fresh issue: 13,200,158 shares
Price band: Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share
Lot size: 277 Shares
About Plaza Wires Limited
The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling wires, including the sale and marketing of LT aluminium cables and fast-moving electrical goods under the flagship brand “Plaza Cables” and home brands such as “Action Wires” and “PCG”. The company's key products are building wires, also known as house wires, single and multicore round flexible industrial cables, and industrial cables for submersible pumps and motors up to 1.1 kv grade. The company's business model includes:
A dealer and distribution network to sell and promote products, including sales through C&F agents. It selects dealers and distributors based on their sales network, market reputation, and financial strength, including sales.
Securing government tenders for supply to government projects and
Direct sales to infrastructure projects.