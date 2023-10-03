How to check Newjaisa Technologies Limited IPO allotment status?

Newjaisa Technologies, founded in 2020, recently held a successful IPO from September 25 to September 27. The allotment status of this IPO is now out.

The company specializes in offering discounted refurbished electronics like laptops and desktops.

With a broad customer base across India, including students, home users, SMEs, and professionals, the IPO garnered strong interest, oversubscribing by 6.85 times. Newjaisa Technologies is set to be listed on the NSE SME.