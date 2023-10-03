How To Check Newjaisa Technologies Limited IPO Allotment Status?
Newjaisa Technologies IPO allotment results are out, and the stock is set to list on NSE SME on October 9.
Newjaisa Technologies, founded in 2020, recently held a successful IPO from September 25 to September 27. The allotment status of this IPO is now out.
The company specializes in offering discounted refurbished electronics like laptops and desktops.
With a broad customer base across India, including students, home users, SMEs, and professionals, the IPO garnered strong interest, oversubscribing by 6.85 times. Newjaisa Technologies is set to be listed on the NSE SME.
Newjaisa Technologies Limited IPO Allotment Date
The allotment date for the Newjaisa Technologies Limited IPO was expected to be Wednesday, October 4. But as per the latest update the allotment has begun.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Newjaisa Technologies Limited IPO Listing Date
Newjaisa Technologies Limited is set to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Monday, October 9.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Newjaisa Technologies Limited IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the allotment status of the Newjaisa Technologies Limited IPO on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the registart for the IPO.
How to check Newjaisa Technologies Limited IPO allotment status?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Newjaisa Technologies Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id , or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Newjaisa Technologies Limited IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, September 25
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 27
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, October 4
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, October 5
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, October 6
Listing Date: Monday, October 9
Newjaisa Technologies Limited IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 8,496,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 39.93 Crores)
Face value: Rs 5 per share
Fresh issue size: 8,496,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 39.93 Crores)
Shares for fresh issue: 8,496,000 shares
Price band: Rs 44 to Rs 47 per share
Lot size: 3,000 shares
About Newjaisa Technologies Limited
Newjaisa Technologies Limited, founded in 2020, is a dynamic player in the electronics industry. Specializing in refurbished electronics, the company sources used gadgets such as laptops, desktops, and peripherals, meticulously refurbishing them to offer quality products at discounted prices.
Their primary revenue model revolves around the direct sale of IT products, including laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories, catering to a diverse customer base across India. With a dedicated team of over 347 professionals operating from a substantial 28,750 square feet facility, they churn out approximately 5,500 refurbished SKUs each month.