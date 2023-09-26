How To Check Master Components Limited IPO Allotment Status?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Master Components Ltd. ended on September 21.

According to the information on its website, Master Components was established in 1999 and it manufactures plastic engineering components and sub-assemblies.

The company specialises in Thermoplastic Injection Moulding, Thermoset Injection Moulding, Transfer Moulding and Compression Moulding.

Master Components has machines of capacity ranging from 60 Tons to 450 Tons and they mould products ranging from 1gm to 3000gms.

The Master Components IPO was subscribed 8.20 times on September 21, the third and final day of the bidding process. The company plans to raise Rs 15.43 crore from the IPO. It comprises of a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) component.

Master Components IPO price band is Rs 140 per share and the lot size is 1,000 shares.