How To Check Master Components Limited IPO Allotment Status?
Here's everything you need to know about the allotment of the recently concluded Master Components Limited IPO.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Master Components Ltd. ended on September 21.
According to the information on its website, Master Components was established in 1999 and it manufactures plastic engineering components and sub-assemblies.
The company specialises in Thermoplastic Injection Moulding, Thermoset Injection Moulding, Transfer Moulding and Compression Moulding.
Master Components has machines of capacity ranging from 60 Tons to 450 Tons and they mould products ranging from 1gm to 3000gms.
The Master Components IPO was subscribed 8.20 times on September 21, the third and final day of the bidding process. The company plans to raise Rs 15.43 crore from the IPO. It comprises of a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) component.
Master Components IPO price band is Rs 140 per share and the lot size is 1,000 shares.
Master Components Limited IPO Allotment Date
The allotment date for Master Components Limited's IPO is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26.
Master Components Limited IPO Listing Date
Master Components shares are expected to be listed on NSE SME on September 29.
How To Check The Allotment Status Of Master Components Limited IPO On Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: Go to https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html.
Select a Server: Choose any one server provided on the page to check your IPO allotment status.
Choose IPO: Look for "Master Components Limited IPO" from the list of companies and select it.
Select Type: In the Selection Type dropdown, choose one of the following: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter Information: Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or DPID (Depository Participant ID).
Complete Captcha: Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Check Status: Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Master Components Limited IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: September 18
IPO Close Date: September 21
Basis of Allotment: September 26
Initiation of Refunds: September 27
Credit of Shares to Demat: September 28
Listing Date: September 29
Master Components Limited IPO Issue Details
Fresh Issue Size: 7 lakh equity shares
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fixed Price Band: Rs 140 per share
Minimum Lot Size: 1,000 Shares
Listing: NSE SME