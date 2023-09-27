How To Check Marco Cables & Conductors Limited IPO Allotment Status?

BQPrimeIPOsHow To Check Marco Cables & Conductors Limited IPO Allotment Status?
Marco Cables & Conductors IPO, with a value of Rs 18.73 crores, concluded its bidding and is set to list on NSE SME.

27 Sep 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Marco Cables & Conductors, a wire and cable company, recently offered shares to the public through an IPO, raising Rs 18.73 crores. The subscription period was from September 21 to September 25. Each share is priced at Rs 36, with a minimum investment requirement of Rs 108,000 for retail investors.

Marco Cables & Conductors Limited IPO Listing Date

Marco Cables & Conductors Limited IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, October 4.

How To Check The Allotment Status Of Marco Cables & Conductors Limited IPO - Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd

  • Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

  • Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.

  • Choose "Marco Cables & Conductors Limited IPO" from the list of companies.

  • In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

  • Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or DPID (Depository Participant ID).

  • Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.

  • Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.

Marco Cables & Conductors Limited IPO Timeline

  • IPO Open Date: September 21

  • IPO Close Date: September 25

  • Basis of Allotment: September 28

  • Initiation of Refunds: September 29

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: October 3

  • Listing Date: October 4

Marco Cables & Conductors Limited IPO Issue Details

  • Fresh Issue Size: 2,601,000 shares aggregating to Rs 9.36 crores

  • Face Value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fixed Price Band: Rs 36 per share

  • Minimum Lot Size: 3000 Shares

  • Listing: NSE SME

