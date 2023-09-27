How To Check Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO Allotment Status?

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd. which had launched its initial public offering on September 22 saw its IPO being subscribed 2.25 Times on the final day, September 26. The South Indian regional jewellery brand plans to raise up to Rs 270.20 crore via a fresh issue and offer for sale. The fresh issue will be worth a total of Rs 210 crore, while the offer for sale will be worth Rs 60.20 crore.



The company, also known as Vaibhav Jewellers, is a regional jewellery brand in South India. Incorporated in 2003, the company offers a range of gold, silver, and diamond jewellery along with precious gemstones.