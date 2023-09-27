How To Check Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO Allotment Status?
Here's all you need to know about the allotment process of the recently concluded Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO.
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd. which had launched its initial public offering on September 22 saw its IPO being subscribed 2.25 Times on the final day, September 26. The South Indian regional jewellery brand plans to raise up to Rs 270.20 crore via a fresh issue and offer for sale. The fresh issue will be worth a total of Rs 210 crore, while the offer for sale will be worth Rs 60.20 crore.
The company, also known as Vaibhav Jewellers, is a regional jewellery brand in South India. Incorporated in 2003, the company offers a range of gold, silver, and diamond jewellery along with precious gemstones.
Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for the Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, September 27.
Where to check Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO allotment status?
To check the allotment status of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO, you can visit the official website of the registrar for the IPO, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. or the official website of BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).
How to check allotment status of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html.
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Pvt Ltd" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check the allotment status of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO on BSE?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO Listing Date
Shares of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers Limited are scheduled to be listed on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, October 3.
Subscription Status of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO
Subscriptions on Day 3:
Total Investment: 2.25 times
Institutional investors: 1.06 times
Non-institutional investors: 5.18 times
Retail investors: 1.66 times
Subscriptions on Day 2:
Total Investment: 270.20 crores (the total issue size)
Institutional investors: Subscribed at 0.33 times
Non-institutional investors: Subscribed at 0.57 times
Retail investors: Subscribed at 0.73 times
Subscriptions on Day 1:
Total Investment: Rs 270.20 crores (the total issue size)
Institutional investors: Not subscribed
Non-institutional investors: Subscribed at 0.05 times
Retail investors: Subscribed at 0.25 times
Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Friday, September 22
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, September 26
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, September 27
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, September 29
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, September 29
Listing Date: Tuesday, October 3
Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO Issue Details
Fresh Issue Size: 9,767,442 shares (aggregating up to ₹210.00 Cr)
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fixed Price Band: Rs 204 to Rs 215 per share
Minimum Lot Size: 69 Shares
Listing: BSE, NSE