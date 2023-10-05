How To Check Kontor Space IPO Allotment Status?

Kontor Space Limited, a company that provides office spaces for rent, recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in India. The IPO offered 16.8 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 93 per share, raising Rs 15.62 crores in total. The subscription period for the IPO began on September 27, and ended on October 3. On the last day of the subscription, it was subscribed with a total subscription of 70.97 times the offered shares.

Established in 2018, Kontor Space specializes in providing flexible office space solutions. They customize and manage commercial properties in Maharashtra, serving domestic and international clients from four locations.