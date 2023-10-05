How To Check Kontor Space IPO Allotment Status?
The share allotment of Kontor Space IPO is now out. Check the allotment status now!
Kontor Space Limited, a company that provides office spaces for rent, recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in India. The IPO offered 16.8 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 93 per share, raising Rs 15.62 crores in total. The subscription period for the IPO began on September 27, and ended on October 3. On the last day of the subscription, it was subscribed with a total subscription of 70.97 times the offered shares.
Established in 2018, Kontor Space specializes in providing flexible office space solutions. They customize and manage commercial properties in Maharashtra, serving domestic and international clients from four locations.
Kontor Space IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Kontor Space Limited is expected to be finalised on Thursday, October 5. As per the latest update, the allotment seems to have been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Kontor Space IPO Listing Date
Shares of Kontor Space Limited will list on NSE SME on Tuesday, October 10.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Kontor Space IPO allotment status?
Investors can check their allotment status on the official website of Cameo Corporate Services Limited.
How to check Kontor Space IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services Pvt Ltd website?
Visit the Cameo Corporate Services Limited IPO website: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/
On the IPO Allotment Status page, select "Kontor Space Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP Client ID, or Application Number, and enter the respective number in the provided field.
Fill in the captcha code as shown.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Kontor Space IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 27
IPO Close Date: October 3
Basis of Allotment: October 5
Initiation of Refunds: October 6
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 9
Listing Date: October 10
Kontor Space IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 15.62 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 16.8 lakh shares
Price per share: Rs 93 per share
Lot size: 1200 Shares
About Kontor Space Limited
Kontor Space Limited, founded in 2018, offers space-as-a-service by renting and managing commercial spaces. The company operates co-working spaces in strategic locations, including Thane West, Pune, Fort, and BKC in Maharashtra, catering to both domestic and international clientele. With an optimal capacity of approximately 730 seats, Kontor Space is well-positioned to meet the workspace needs of various professionals and businesses.