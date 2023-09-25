How To Check Kody Technolab Limited IPO Allotment Status?
The IPO commenced on September 15 and concluded on September 20. Here's all you need to know about the allotment process!
Kody Technolab Limited, a software development services provider conducted a fixed-price IPO valued at Rs 27.52 Crores. The IPO commenced on September 15 and concluded on September 20.
Kody Technolab Limited IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for the Kody Technolab Limited IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 25.
Kody Technolab Limited IPO Listing Date
Kody Technolab IPO shares will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, September 28.
How To Check The Allotment Status Of Kody Technolab Limited IPO On KFin Technologies Limited
To check the allotment status of Kody Technolab Limited IPO on Kfin Technologies Limited, follow these simple steps:
Visit the Kfin Technologies Limited website at https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Click on the "IPO Status" tab and select any of the links.
From the drop-down menu, select "Kody Technolab Limited IPO."
Select and enter your PAN number or application number.
Complete the captcha verification.
Click on "Submit."
Kody Technolab Limited IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Friday, September 15
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 20
Basis of Allotment: Monday, September 25
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, September 26
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, September 27
Listing Date: Thursday, September 28
Kody Technolab Limited IPO Issue Details
Fresh Issue Size: 1,720,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 27.52 Cr)
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fixed Price Band: Rs 160 per share
Minimum Lot Size: 800 Shares
Listing: NSE SME