How To Check Kody Technolab Limited IPO Allotment Status?

The IPO commenced on September 15 and concluded on September 20. Here's all you need to know about the allotment process!

25 Sep 2023, 8:45 AM IST
Source: Freepik

Kody Technolab Limited, a software development services provider conducted a fixed-price IPO valued at Rs 27.52 Crores. The IPO commenced on September 15 and concluded on September 20.

Kody Technolab Limited IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares for the Kody Technolab Limited IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 25.

Kody Technolab Limited IPO Listing Date

Kody Technolab IPO shares will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, September 28.

How To Check The Allotment Status Of Kody Technolab Limited IPO On KFin Technologies Limited

To check the allotment status of Kody Technolab Limited IPO on Kfin Technologies Limited, follow these simple steps:

  • Visit the Kfin Technologies Limited website at https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

  • Click on the "IPO Status" tab and select any of the links.

  • From the drop-down menu, select "Kody Technolab Limited IPO."

  • Select and enter your PAN number or application number.

  • Complete the captcha verification.

  • Click on "Submit."

Kody Technolab Limited IPO Timeline

  • IPO Open Date: Friday, September 15

  • IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 20

  • Basis of Allotment: Monday, September 25

  • Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, September 26

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, September 27

  • Listing Date: Thursday, September 28

Kody Technolab Limited IPO Issue Details

  • Fresh Issue Size: 1,720,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 27.52 Cr)

  • Face Value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fixed Price Band: Rs 160 per share

  • Minimum Lot Size: 800 Shares

  • Listing: NSE SME

