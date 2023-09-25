How To Check Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited IPO Allotment Status?
All you need to know about the Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited SME IPO and its allotment process.
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited's IPO concluded its subscription period on Wednesday, September 20. The IPO, with a fixed price issue of Rs 11.40 crores, garnered significant attention from investors.
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 25.
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited IPO Listing Date
Following the allotment process, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited is set to list its shares on the NSE SME with the tentative listing date being fixed for Thursday, September 28.
How To Check The Allotment Status Of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited IPO On Cameo Corporate Services Limited
Go to the Cameo Corporate Services Limited IPO website: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/.
On the IPO Allotment Status page, find and select "Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited" from the drop-down list.
Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP Client ID, or Application Number, and enter your respective number in the provided field.
Fill in the captcha code as shown.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: September 15
IPO Close Date: September 20
Basis of Allotment: Monday, September 25
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, September 26
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, September 27
Listing Date: Thursday, September 28
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Limited IPO Issue Details
Fresh Issue Size: 2,850,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 11.40 Cr)
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fixed Price Band: Rs 40 per share
Minimum Lot Size: 3000 Shares
Listing: NSE SME