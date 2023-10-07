Goyal Salt IPO Allotment Out, Steps To Check IPO Allotment Status?
As per the latest update, the allotment of Goyal Salt IPO has now been finalised.
Goyal Salt Limited, a company established in 2010, refines and sells various types of salt for industrial and edible purposes. The recently concluded IPO, which started on September 26, and ended on October 3 was a book-built issue and an SME IPO.
The IPO price which ranged from Rs 36 to Rs 38 per share was subscribed 114.87 times in total on Friday, the fourth day of the bidding process.
Goyal Salt IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Goyal Salt Limited was scheduled for Thursday, October 5. As per the latest update, the allotment has now been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Goyal Salt IPO Listing Date
Goyal Salt Limited is set to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, October 10.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check Goyal Salt IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the allotment status on the official website of the IPO's registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Goyal Salt IPO allotment status On Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Goyal Salt Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id , or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Goyal Salt IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 26
IPO Close Date: October 3
Basis of Allotment: October 5
Initiation of Refunds: October 6
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 9
Listing Date: October 10
Goyal Salt IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 18.63 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 18.63 crores
Shares for fresh issue: 4,902,000 shares
Price band: Rs 36 to Rs 38 per share
Lot size: 3000 Shares
About Goyal Salt Limited
Goyal Salt Limited, established in 2010, specializes in refining raw salts for industrial and edible purposes. The company's product range includes triple-refined free-flow iodized salt, industrial salt, double-fortified salt, and triple-refined half-dry salt.
They source raw materials from open market purchases, their promoters-controlled entities, and salt land harvesting, catering to various industries including soap and detergent, textile, glass, plastics, rubber, and chemical sectors.
Goyal Salt Limited operates a refinery in Nawa City, Rajasthan, and holds lease rights for salt harvesting in the region. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the company recorded a revenue of Rs. 6,005.30 lakhs.