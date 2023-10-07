Goyal Salt IPO Allotment Out, Steps To Check IPO Allotment Status?

Goyal Salt Limited, a company established in 2010, refines and sells various types of salt for industrial and edible purposes. The recently concluded IPO, which started on September 26, and ended on October 3 was a book-built issue and an SME IPO.

The IPO price which ranged from Rs 36 to Rs 38 per share was subscribed 114.87 times in total on Friday, the fourth day of the bidding process.