E Factor Experiences IPO Allotment Out: Here's How You Can Check IPO Allotment Status?
E Factor Experiences IPO which is a book-built issue of Rs 25.92 crores, recently closed its subscription period with a remarkable subscription of 73.14 times on the final day. The bidding of E Factor Experiences IPO began on Wednesday, September 17 and ended on Tiesday, October 3.
E Factor Experiences Limited, established in 2003, is an Indian event management company known for providing a wide array of event services, including multimedia installations, wedding management, and more.
E Factor Experiences IPO Allotment Date
The allotment for the E Factor Experiences IPO will be finalized on Friday, October 6. As per the latest update, the allotment seems to have been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
E Factor Experiences IPO Listing Date
The shares of E Factor Experiences are expected to list on NSE SME on Wednesday, October 11.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check E Factor Experiences IPO allotment status?
Investors can check the allotment status of E Factor Experiences IPO on the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website.
How to check E Factor Experiences IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities Pvt Ltd?
Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
Select "E Factor Experiences Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page.
Choose and enter your PAN number or Demat Account Number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
E Factor Experiences IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 27
IPO Close Date: October 3
Basis of Allotment: October 6
Initiation of Refunds: October 9
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 10
Listing Date: October 11
E Factor Experiences IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 25.92 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 25.92 crores
Shares for fresh issue: 3,456,000 shares
Price band: Rs 71 to Rs 75 per share
Lot size: 1600 Shares
About E Factor Experiences Limited
E Factor Experiences Limited is an Indian event management company founded in 2003. The company specializes in providing event experiences, event services, technology-based multimedia installations, and turnkey event assignments. Their portfolio includes various events.
E Factor Experiences has offices in Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, and Odisha, and thier portfolio of services includes turnkey assignments in the form of Government Tourism Events and Festivals, techno-cultural light & sound shows, Sporting Events and Contests, Conferences, Mega Ground Concerts, Televised Events, private and social events like wedding and anniversary celebrations.