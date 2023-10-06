E Factor Experiences IPO Allotment Out: Here's How You Can Check IPO Allotment Status?

E Factor Experiences IPO which is a book-built issue of Rs 25.92 crores, recently closed its subscription period with a remarkable subscription of 73.14 times on the final day. The bidding of E Factor Experiences IPO began on Wednesday, September 17 and ended on Tiesday, October 3.

E Factor Experiences Limited, established in 2003, is an Indian event management company known for providing a wide array of event services, including multimedia installations, wedding management, and more.