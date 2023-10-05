City Crops Agro IPO Allotment Is Out; Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status?
Shares of City Crops Agro Limited are set to be listed on BSE SME on Tuesday, October 10.
City Crops Agro recently completed its IPO subscription, raising Rs 15.00 crores by offering 60 lakh fresh shares at a price of Rs 25 per share. The IPO bidding took place from September 26 to September 29. Retail investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs 150,000, while HNIs had to invest Rs 300,000 for 2 lots (12,000 shares). City Crops Agro is involved in trading agricultural products and cultivation and is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
City Crops Agro IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares of City Crops Agro Limited is expected on Thursday, October 5. As per the latest update, the allotment seems to have been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
City Crops Agro IPO Listing Date
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where to check City Crops Agro IPO allotment status?
To check your City Crops Agro IPO allotment status, you can visit either the Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd website or the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) website.
How to check City Crops Agro IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd website?
Visit the Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd website at https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
From the dropdown menu, select the "Check Application Status" option.
Then, choose "City Crops Agro Limited" IPO from the available options.
Enter your DPID/Client ID, or Application Number or PAN of the Investor.
Click on the "Search" button.
How to check City Crops Agro IPO allotment status on BSE website?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "City Crops Agro Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
City Crops Agro IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 26
IPO Close Date: September 29
Basis of Allotment: October 5
Initiation of Refunds: October 6
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 9
Listing Date: October 10
City Crops Agro IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 6,000,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 15.00 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 6,000,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 15.00 Cr)
Shares for fresh issue: 60 lakh shares
Price band: Rs 25 per share
Lot size: 6000 Shares
About City Crops Agro Limited
City Crops Agro Limited, formerly Bhagya Agro-Care Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2013, operates in agriculture, trading seeds and produce like Rice, Wheat, Onions, Potatoes, Tomatoes, Isabgol, and Pulses.
It sources, labels, and distributes products through a distributor network. The company also leases 47.31 acres of land for crop cultivation. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, it employs 8+ people and reported Rs 1774.88 Lacs in revenue for fiscal 2022, a significant increase from Rs 348.90 Lacs in fiscal 2021.