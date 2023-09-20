BQPrimeIPOsHow To Check Chavda Infra Limited IPO Allotment Status?
How To Check Chavda Infra Limited IPO Allotment Status?

Here's everything you need to know about the allotment of the recently concluded Chavda Infra Limited IPO.

20 Sep 2023, 9:31 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

Chavda Infra Limited's recent IPO which closed on September 14, 2023, was subscribed 180.06 times on day 3. The public issue was subscribed 202.07 times in the retail category, 95.10 times in QIB, and 241.96 times in the NII category.

Chavda Infra Limited IPO Allotment Date

Chavda Infra Limited will finalise the basis of the allotment of its shares on Wednesday, September 20.

Chavda Infra Limited IPO Listing Date

The shares of Chavda Infra Limited will be listed on NSE SME on Monday, September 25.

How To Check Chavda Infra IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies

  • Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

  • Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.

  • Choose "Chavda Infra Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalized).

  • Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

  • Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.

  • Complete the 'captcha'.

  • Click "Submit" button.

  • View your allotment details.

  • Download/print the allotment status for your records.

Chavda Infra Limited IPO Timeline

  • IPO Open Date: Tuesday, September 12

  • IPO Close Date: Thursday, September 14

  • Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, September 20

  • Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, September 21

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, September 22

  • Listing Date: Monday, September 25

Chavda Infra Limited IPO Issue Details

  • Fresh issue size: 66,56,000 shares

  • Face value: ₹10 per share

  • Fixed price band: ₹60 - ₹65 per share

  • Minimum lot size: 2,000 shares

  • Listing: NSE SME

