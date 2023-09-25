How To Check Cellecor Gadgets Limited IPO Allotment Status?

BQPrimeIPOsHow To Check Cellecor Gadgets Limited IPO Allotment Status?
Here's everything you need to know about the allotment of the recently concluded Cellecor Gadgets Limited IPO.

25 Sep 2023, 9:48 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

The initial public offering of Cellecor Gadgets Limited ended on September 20. The company aims to raise around Rs 50.77 crores through the IPO.

The Cellecor Gadgets IPO has been subscribed 116.33 times. The price band is fixed between Rs 87 and Rs 92 per share. Cellecor Gadgets IPO will list on NSE SME.

In a statement on Friday, the company said that it has taken a giant leap towards achieving a "historic milestone" in India's consumer electronics sector.

Established in 2020, Cellecor Gadgets is poised to become the first company in India's consumer electronics industry to list its initial public offering (IPO), the statement said.

According to the information on the company's website, Cellecor Gadgets has more than 1,200 service centers and over 800 distributors spread across the country.

Its products are available in over 24,000 retail stores, reaching more than 100 million users across India. 

Cellecor Gadgets Limited IPO Allotment Date

Cellecor Gadgets IPO share allotment is expected to take place on September 25.

Cellecor Gadgets Limited IPO Listing Date

The listing date of Cellecor Gadgets Limited's IPO is Thursday, September 28, 2023.

How To Check The Allotment Status Of Cellecor Gadgets Limited IPO On Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd

  • Visit the Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd website at https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

  • From the dropdown menu, select the "Check Application Status" option.

  • Then, choose "Cellecor Gadgets Limited" IPO from the available options.

  • Enter your DPID/Client ID, or Application Number or PAN of the Investor.

  • Click on the "Search" button.

Cellecor Gadgets Limited IPO Timeline

  • IPO Open Date: September 15

  • IPO Close Date: September 20

  • Basis of Allotment: September 25

  • Initiation of Refunds: September 26

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: September 27

  • Listing Date: September 28

Cellecor Gadgets Limited IPO Issue Details

  • Fresh Issue Size: 5,518,800 shares aggregating up to Rs 50.77 Crores

  • Face Value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fixed Price Band: Rs 87 to Rs 92 per share

  • Minimum Lot Size: 1200 Shares

  • Listing: NSE SME

