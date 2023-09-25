How To Check Cellecor Gadgets Limited IPO Allotment Status?

The initial public offering of Cellecor Gadgets Limited ended on September 20. The company aims to raise around Rs 50.77 crores through the IPO.

The Cellecor Gadgets IPO has been subscribed 116.33 times. The price band is fixed between Rs 87 and Rs 92 per share. Cellecor Gadgets IPO will list on NSE SME.

In a statement on Friday, the company said that it has taken a giant leap towards achieving a "historic milestone" in India's consumer electronics sector.

Established in 2020, Cellecor Gadgets is poised to become the first company in India's consumer electronics industry to list its initial public offering (IPO), the statement said.

According to the information on the company's website, Cellecor Gadgets has more than 1,200 service centers and over 800 distributors spread across the country.

Its products are available in over 24,000 retail stores, reaching more than 100 million users across India.