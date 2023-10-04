How To Check Arabian Petroleum IPO Allotment Status?
The share allotment of Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO is now out. Check the allotment status now!
Arabian Petroleum Limited, a lubricants manufacturer established in 2006, recently concluded its IPO on September 27. Priced at Rs 70 per share, the IPO received strong investor interest, with a subscription rate of 19.91 times.
The company's diverse range of lubricants and potential for growth attracted significant attention.
Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO Allotment Date
The expected allotment date for the Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO is Wednesday, October 4. As per the latest update, the allotment seems to have been finalised.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO Listing Date
Shares of Arabian Petroleum Limited is set to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Monday, October 9.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.
Where To Check Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO Allotment Status
To check the Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO allotment status, you can visit the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd website.
How to check the Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry India website?
Visit the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd website: https://www.purvashare.com/queries/
Select "Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO" from the drop-down list on the IPO Query page.
Choose and enter your Application Number or PAN number.
Click on the "Search" button.
Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: September 25
IPO Close Date: September 27
Basis of Allotment: October 4
Initiation of Refunds: October 5
Credit of Shares to Demat: October 6
Listing Date: October 9
Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 20.24 crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 28.92 lakh shares
Shares for fresh issue: 28.92 lakh shares
Price band: Rs 70 per share
Lot size: 2000 Shares
About Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO
Arabian Petroleum Limited is a company that was founded in 2006. They make different kinds of oils and fluids that are used in cars and machines.
They have two parts to their business. One part makes oils for cars, like for the engine and transmission. The other part of their business makes oils for big machines in factories and industries. They also save energy and prevent the machines from breaking.