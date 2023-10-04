BQPrimeIPOsHow To Check Arabian Petroleum IPO Allotment Status?
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check Arabian Petroleum IPO Allotment Status?

The share allotment of Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO is now out. Check the allotment status now!

04 Oct 2023, 7:45 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source:&nbsp;arabianpetroleum.co.in</p></div>
Source: arabianpetroleum.co.in

Arabian Petroleum Limited, a lubricants manufacturer established in 2006, recently concluded its IPO on September 27. Priced at Rs 70 per share, the IPO received strong investor interest, with a subscription rate of 19.91 times.

The company's diverse range of lubricants and potential for growth attracted significant attention.

Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO Allotment Date

The expected allotment date for the Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO is Wednesday, October 4. As per the latest update, the allotment seems to have been finalised.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.

Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO Listing Date

Shares of Arabian Petroleum Limited is set to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Monday, October 9.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change.

Where To Check Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO Allotment Status

To check the Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO allotment status, you can visit the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd website.

How to check the Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry India website?

  • Visit the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd website: https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

  • Select "Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO" from the drop-down list on the IPO Query page.

  • Choose and enter your Application Number or PAN number.

  • Click on the "Search" button.

Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: September 25

  • IPO Close Date: September 27

  • Basis of Allotment: October 4

  • Initiation of Refunds: October 5

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: October 6

  • Listing Date: October 9

Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO Issue Details

  • Total issue size: Rs 20.24 crores

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fresh issue size: 28.92 lakh shares

  • Shares for fresh issue: 28.92 lakh shares

  • Price band: Rs 70 per share

  • Lot size: 2000 Shares

About Arabian Petroleum Limited IPO

Arabian Petroleum Limited is a company that was founded in 2006. They make different kinds of oils and fluids that are used in cars and machines.

They have two parts to their business. One part makes oils for cars, like for the engine and transmission. The other part of their business makes oils for big machines in factories and industries. They also save energy and prevent the machines from breaking.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT