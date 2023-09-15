EMS IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?

BQPrimeIPOsEMS IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?
Here's all you need to know for checking the allotment status of EMS Limited IPO.

15 Sep 2023, 6:26 AM IST
EMS IPO Allotment: The initial public offering of water and sewerage infra player EMS Ltd. which concluded on September 8, was subscribed 75.28 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday, with heavy participation from all buyers.

The price band is set between Rs 200 and Rs 211 apiece.

EMS will finalize the basis of the allotment of its shares today, September 15.

Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of the EMS IPO. The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the KFin Technologies website.

How To Check EMS IPO Allotment Status On KFinTech Website

  • Go to the official KFin Technologies website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

  • Click on any link that shows "IPO Allotment Status."

  • Choose 'EMS Limited' from the dropdown menu once it's available (after allotment is finalised).

  • Pick one of the following options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID, and add the required details.

  • Enter the Captcha code.

  • Click "Submit."

  • Allotment details will be displayed on the screen.

  • You can download or print the allotment status for your records.

How To Check EMS IPO Allotment Status On BSE

  • Visit the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Select 'Equity' as the issue type.

  • Choose "EMS Limited" from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

  • Complete the Captcha.

  • Click the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

EMS IPO Listing Date

EMS Ltd. is expected to start trading on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Monday, September 21.

EMS Subscription Status

Subscription Day 3:

  • Overall Subscription: 75.28 times

  • Institutional Investors: 153.02 times

  • Non-Institutional Investors: 82.32 times

  • Retail Investors: 29.79 times

  • Anchor Investors: Raised Rs 96.37 crore

Subscription Day 2:

  • Overall Subscription: 14.99 times

  • Institutional investors: 67%

  • Non-institutional investors: 29.68 times

  • Retail investors: 16.52 times

  • Anchor Investors: Raised Rs 96.37 crore

Subscription Day 1:

  • Overall Subscription: 3.71 times

  • Institutional investors: 9%

  • Non-institutional investors: 5.97 times

  • Retail investors: 4.72 times

  • Anchor Investors: Raised Rs 96.37 crore

EMS lPO Timeline

  • IPO Open Date: September 8

  • IPO Close Date: September 12

  • Basis of Allotment: September 15

  • Initiation of Refunds: September 18

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: September 20

  • Listing Date: September 21

