EMS IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?
Here's all you need to know for checking the allotment status of EMS Limited IPO.
EMS IPO Allotment: The initial public offering of water and sewerage infra player EMS Ltd. which concluded on September 8, was subscribed 75.28 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday, with heavy participation from all buyers.
The price band is set between Rs 200 and Rs 211 apiece.
EMS will finalize the basis of the allotment of its shares today, September 15.
Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of the EMS IPO. The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the KFin Technologies website.
How To Check EMS IPO Allotment Status On KFinTech Website
Go to the official KFin Technologies website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Click on any link that shows "IPO Allotment Status."
Choose 'EMS Limited' from the dropdown menu once it's available (after allotment is finalised).
Pick one of the following options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID, and add the required details.
Enter the Captcha code.
Click "Submit."
Allotment details will be displayed on the screen.
You can download or print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check EMS IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select 'Equity' as the issue type.
Choose "EMS Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha.
Click the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
EMS IPO Listing Date
EMS Ltd. is expected to start trading on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Monday, September 21.
EMS Subscription Status
Subscription Day 3:
Overall Subscription: 75.28 times
Institutional Investors: 153.02 times
Non-Institutional Investors: 82.32 times
Retail Investors: 29.79 times
Anchor Investors: Raised Rs 96.37 crore
Subscription Day 2:
Overall Subscription: 14.99 times
Institutional investors: 67%
Non-institutional investors: 29.68 times
Retail investors: 16.52 times
Anchor Investors: Raised Rs 96.37 crore
Subscription Day 1:
Overall Subscription: 3.71 times
Institutional investors: 9%
Non-institutional investors: 5.97 times
Retail investors: 4.72 times
Anchor Investors: Raised Rs 96.37 crore
EMS lPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: September 8
IPO Close Date: September 12
Basis of Allotment: September 15
Initiation of Refunds: September 18
Credit of Shares to Demat: September 20
Listing Date: September 21