How To Check Aeroflex IPO Allotment Status Online On Link Intime & BSE Website
Aeroflex Industries IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of the manufacturer and supplier of stainless steel corrugated flexible hoses Aeroflex Industries Ltd, which concluded on August 24, got an overwhelming response with 97.11 times subscription.
The Aeroflex IPO was met with strong demand from various investor categories.
Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of Aeroflex IPO. The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE website or the Link Intime website.
How To Check Aeroflex IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Website
Visit the official website of Link Intime India Private Limited: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
Select the IPO name 'Aeroflex Industries Limited' from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Provide the relevant details of the selected mode
Click on the "Search" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Aeroflex IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Aeroflex Industries Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
The IPO of Aeroflex Industries Ltd. has garnered significant attention from investors making it the third most subscribed IPO of 2023 after Ideaforge Technology and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank which were subscribed 106.06 and 101.91 times respectively.
Aeroflex IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: August 22, 2023
IPO Close Date: August 24, 2023
Basis of Allotment: August 29, 2023
Initiation of Refunds: August 30, 2023
Credit of Shares to Demat: August 31, 2023
Listing Date: September 1, 2023
Aeroflex IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3:
The IPO was subscribed 97.11 times on Thursday.
Institutional investors: 194.73 times.
Non-institutional investors: 126.13 times.
Retail investors: 34.41 times.
Reservation portion shareholders: 28.52 times.
Subscription Status Day 2:
By the end of the second day, the IPO was subscribed 21.10 times.
Institutional Investors: 8.05 times
Non-institutional Investors: 46.42 times
Retail Investors: 17.78 times
Reservation Portion Shareholders: 11.46 times
Subscription Status Day 1:
The IPO has been subscribed 6.71 times on Tuesday.
Institutional investors: 1.17 times.
Non-institutional investors: 14.10 times.
Retail investors: 6.71 times.
Reservation Portion Shareholders: 3.63 times.
Aeroflex IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 351 crore.
Face value: Rs 2 per share.
Fresh issue size: Rs 162 crore.
Shares for fresh issue: 1.5 crore.
Offer for sale size: Rs 189 crore.
Shares for offer for sale: 1.75 crore.
Price band: Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share.
Lot size: 130 shares and its multiples.